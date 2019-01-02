Nets vs. Pelicans: D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On shorthanded bench effort:

"It's a heck of a win against a very good team, so great job all around. I thought everybody contributed. Big play from all the guys. I thought we were very balanced and the bench was great. Like I said, give them a little break. We had three days to kind of get prepared for this, so I think we had a lot of juice. We had a lot of our legs under us. We had a lot of energy, had the advantage there. But like I said, that's an excellent win against a good team."

On team growth:

"I don't want to get carried away, but I like our trajectory and I'm very pleased. We had a bunch of guys out and we're still able to pull out some games. Losing Caris and Allen Crabbe and Rondae and I just think, like I said before the game, we're a deeper squad and we're a better squad. We have a tough road ahead here, especially shorthanded. If we can weather this storm I think until we're fully healthy, maybe we can do something important."

On importance of win:

"I don't want to make too big, it's an important win two-fold. That tough loss against this team when we had the lead, we kind of gave it away. Listen, you know they're coming back. These good teams, these Western Conference teams that are fighting, you know you they're going to come back. We withstood it. Yeah, a little concern with the two losses and then us being shorthanded. This a game at home. It was an important game for us."