Nets vs. Hornets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

SPENCER DINWIDDIE

On winning another close game:

“I mean, obviously we didn’t lose a lead so it is not disappointing or anything like that in terms of close games we’ve had in the past. It’s a dogfight, they’re a good ball club, obviously, they’re sixth in the East I believe before this game. They have a phenomenal player who is probably going to be an All Star in Kemba (Walker) and we made just enough plays, just enough shots, just enough stops. So, it’s a credit to our group in terms of maturing.”

On turnover and winning basket:

"Once we switched up our defense a little bit and tried to get it out of Kemba's hands as much as possible it makes other guys have to make plays. Rodi sat down and played really good defense on that last play and got obviously the ball free and Joe was in the right place, right time, like he has been for us all year. Scooped it up. Pushed it. Got us the game-winning bucket. That's just Joe. He's going to be in the right place all the time. He's going to make clutch baskets, big threes, all that. It's been a pleasure to play with him."

On Sixth Man Award:

"I think the best part about this game is we won. You'd hate to expend all through this energy and go through the double-overtime game and lose, so that's the best takeaway from this. those arguments in terms of awards and things, that's going to be a lot for you guys and fans and all that stuff. It's really nothing in my control quite honestly so it's not something that I focus on. That's kind of what we talked about at the beginning of the year. If your focus is there on things that you are not in your control it sidetracks you and usually has an adverse effect on what you're trying to accomplish. As long as you keep your focus where it needs to be, which is obviously getting better every day and trying to win games, the rest is going to take care of itself."