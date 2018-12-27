Headline
Nets vs. Hornets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 134-132 win over Charlotte
See what the Nets had to say after their 134-132 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
KENNY ATKINSON
On resiliency:
"Great fight. We lost the game three or four times and we just kept coming back. They hit tough shots, we came back and hit tough shots. Just a great basketball game. It was just a fun game to be a part of. Give a lot of credit to them, same thing, they didn't give up. That's why they're a good team. That's why they're a playoff team. It was a good test for us tonight and we made some big plays to pull it through."
On mixing defense with zones:
"Box and one, 2-3, we didn't even know what we were in sometimes at the timeouts. It morphed into different things as the game went on. We have our base zone, and we just got creative. One thing we knew, we didn't want Kemba to beat us. Yes, there was a bunch of different zones in there."
On Rodions Kurucs' defense on final possession:
"I think young guys they lunge or they make a false step. He was just like those fencers, he had a perfect fencer stance and did a great job keeping in front of him. He can do that with his length. He can be off you and still his arms are long enough to guard you. I think when players are playing against him they're surprised at his length, but he's pretty fundamentally sound too.""
SPENCER DINWIDDIE
On winning another close game:
“I mean, obviously we didn’t lose a lead so it is not disappointing or anything like that in terms of close games we’ve had in the past. It’s a dogfight, they’re a good ball club, obviously, they’re sixth in the East I believe before this game. They have a phenomenal player who is probably going to be an All Star in Kemba (Walker) and we made just enough plays, just enough shots, just enough stops. So, it’s a credit to our group in terms of maturing.”
On turnover and winning basket:
"Once we switched up our defense a little bit and tried to get it out of Kemba's hands as much as possible it makes other guys have to make plays. Rodi sat down and played really good defense on that last play and got obviously the ball free and Joe was in the right place, right time, like he has been for us all year. Scooped it up. Pushed it. Got us the game-winning bucket. That's just Joe. He's going to be in the right place all the time. He's going to make clutch baskets, big threes, all that. It's been a pleasure to play with him."
On Sixth Man Award:
"I think the best part about this game is we won. You'd hate to expend all through this energy and go through the double-overtime game and lose, so that's the best takeaway from this. those arguments in terms of awards and things, that's going to be a lot for you guys and fans and all that stuff. It's really nothing in my control quite honestly so it's not something that I focus on. That's kind of what we talked about at the beginning of the year. If your focus is there on things that you are not in your control it sidetracks you and usually has an adverse effect on what you're trying to accomplish. As long as you keep your focus where it needs to be, which is obviously getting better every day and trying to win games, the rest is going to take care of itself."
JOE HARRIS
On game-winning basket after turnover:
"Just the way that it unfolded, it was one-on-one with Monk and Rodi and Rodi was just, great position. He fumbled it a little bit and I just happened to be right spot, right time."
On defense and zones:
"We've started working on it a little bit more as of late. We haven't worked on the box and one type stuff that we tried to do with Kemba. But it's just a different look to mix it up, get them out of their rhythm a little bit. If you're able to scramble, especially at the end of the game, so we're really just trying to not, what we call no-3 D, and we're trying not to give up any threes. We want to force everything to the paint and then just body up, and when we're able to scramble, make plays out of it, you're able to make up for what would appear to be mistakes on film."
On shooting vs. driving:
"I would say mostly as a shooter, that's why my drives open up. Obviously three is worth more than two, so if you're playing the analytical game, more often than not you're going to try and take away threes first and foremost and force them into tough twos. A lot of times that happens, whether it's teams ... or just trying to run you off the line you've got to get creative with how you get space and how you finish as well."