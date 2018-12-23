Nets vs. Suns: D'Angelo Russell, Jared Dudley, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On pulling away in second half:

"We had to grind it. First of all I want to give them a ton of credit. They came off a triple-overtime game and they fought us tooth and nail. That was not an easy victory at all, excellent job by them. I think they're playing much better. They gave us a tussle. It was a tough game for us."

On improved defense second half:

"I think they just picked it up, and I thought Ed Davis had something to do with that. I thought his physicality changed the game a little bit and we put Rodions on Booker. You think this guy was playing on Barcelona last year in Europe, 20 years old. I'm really excited about his defensive potential. He did some good things out there, his length and athleticism and, quite honestly, how hard he plays defensively. That can help our defense. That can boost our defense going forward."

On closing out the game:

"I didn't think we were smooth at all at the end there. We've got to look at that. I thought we had some turnovers. If the games a little closer, that's a nailbiter. I'm going to put it a little on D'Angelo and Spencer, those guys, and myself, we've got to sit down and find some stuff that we really like to execute at the end. I thought it was very stop and go. There was no fluidity to what we were doing and that caused a little bit of confusion there at the end. It was not smooth. "