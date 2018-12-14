Nets vs. Wizards: Harris, Dinwiddie and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the win:

"Good job closing it out. I thought our execution at the end of the game was good on both ends. Not giving up threes, up nin, up 10, and being disciplined, not fouling. And then our offense, I thought we executed at the end. We had a couple of beautiful, we call them play with the pass highlights, where guys had a good shot and they threw it one more and had great shots."

On Rodions Kurucs:

"Thirty minutes. I thought he hit two big shots when we were struggling, I believe in the third quarter. He hit a long two and then a three. We were struggling and they were starting to come back. Just all around, his energy and his athleticism is a big plus. He just keeps doing it, keeps surprising."

On offense:

"Take what the defense gives you. I think they're closing out hard on us. They played small a lot. They didn't have a shot-blocked in there. We drove the heck out of it. In some games it's a drive game and tonight was that game. We still want the threes, but we're not saying, 'oh, we have to have this many threes.' It's really, how's the defense playing us. Are we making the right reads? I thought tonight we turned down some threes when they closed out on us hard and got to the rim a ton."