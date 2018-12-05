Nets vs. Thunder: Crabbe, Harris, and Atkinson Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On the loss:

"Frustrating as well, just because it seems to be kind of a repetitive theme with these games where we're not able to lock in, execute down the stretch, put teams away. Obviously, it's the NBA. Going against somebody like Paul George you've got to go in there in the fourth and, difficult matchups, but at the end of the day if it's a battle of wills and we're trying to get a win, you've got to step up and take some ownership, some personal pride, collectively, get stops, get rebounds, get the 50/50 balls. There were 50/50 balls at the end that we didn't get, and those are the winning plays that we need in order to finish out close games down the stretch."

On leading after three quarters:

"We had discussed it going into the third. It was mentioned across everybody in the locker room that they come out, they're the best team in the third quarter in the NBA, and we did a good job staying consistent with what we had done in the first half. Obviously they made plays in the fourth. Yeah, at the end of the day it doesn't really matter. This is the NBA. You've got to be able to play a complete a game, and we've yet to do that, especially here in these last eight games."

On fourth quarters:

"It's definitely, I would say, it's a mix of obviously going against great players, talented players that are going to step up and make big plays. But you can't let a big shot by Paul George deflate you on the offensive end and discourage you from executing offensively. You've got to still be able to come down, be mentally tough enough to execute whatever plays Kenny's drawn up or whatever play D'Lo or Spence is calling. That's just a hurdle that mentally we need to mature in that regard and just get better. I think that's ultimately what it is, and that's why we've been limited in closing out big games."