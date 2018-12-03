Nets vs. Cavaliers: Russell, Kurucs, and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the offense:

"We're struggling offensively. Not sure we're going to go back to the drawing board but our offense was, I thought we missed a lot of open shots, I will say that. But we don't have the rhythm right now. We're off rhythm and we've got to try to find it. Hopefully Joe will come back and we'll get back to our kind of normal lineup, but right now we're out of sorts."

On Rodions Kurucs:

"He just plays hard. He's got extreme energy and I thought he turned the game for us and got us back in and his energy was contagious. Listen, that's what he's done most of the time he gets in there, so it's good news for the Nets. Disappointing loss, but to have a young player contribute like that at this level, this early, is good news."

On D'Angelo Russell:

"He's got to be aggressive with some guys out. He's got to look to push the pace and be aggressive with his offense. That's what he did tonight. Hit some big shots for us."