Nets vs. Heat: Hollis-Jefferson, Carroll, and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On defense:

"I thought we just played great defense the whole game. I know it wasn't pretty. I know the offense didn't look great. But really proud of our guys. We challenged them to come with a defensive mentality tonight, especially after giving up 127 to the Clippers. Just fantastic; 13 points the first quarter and fourth quarter 15 points. That's a heck of a job."

On the fourth quarter:

"It's kind of simple. Keep getting stops. We needed to have another quarter like our first quarter. That was a key. The other thing we emphasized was rebounding. I felt like we were going to get stops. But the question was, were we going to rebound. We had some trouble in the first half. Did a better job in the fourth quarter."

On Jarrett Allen:

"His little illness there, his little sabbatical there, it's like he has this burst of energy now that's phenomenal. The offensive rebounding has kind of come out of nowhere. But he's playing with a ton of energy. I thought in the beginning of the game he was the key, protecting that rim and coming over and blocking shots, affecting their drives."