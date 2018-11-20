Headline
Nets vs. Heat: Hollis-Jefferson, Carroll, and Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 104-92 win over the Heat
See what the Nets had to say after their 104-92 win over the Heat.
KENNY ATKINSON
On defense:
"I thought we just played great defense the whole game. I know it wasn't pretty. I know the offense didn't look great. But really proud of our guys. We challenged them to come with a defensive mentality tonight, especially after giving up 127 to the Clippers. Just fantastic; 13 points the first quarter and fourth quarter 15 points. That's a heck of a job."
On the fourth quarter:
"It's kind of simple. Keep getting stops. We needed to have another quarter like our first quarter. That was a key. The other thing we emphasized was rebounding. I felt like we were going to get stops. But the question was, were we going to rebound. We had some trouble in the first half. Did a better job in the fourth quarter."
On Jarrett Allen:
"His little illness there, his little sabbatical there, it's like he has this burst of energy now that's phenomenal. The offensive rebounding has kind of come out of nowhere. But he's playing with a ton of energy. I thought in the beginning of the game he was the key, protecting that rim and coming over and blocking shots, affecting their drives."
DEMARRE CARROLL
On getting back in lineup:
"It was all about rhythm for me. It was only my sixth game back. I've just got to continue to keep finding my rhythm and see where I fit in with this ballclub. Changes. I think everybody got better. We added new pieces. It's not my first rodeo. I'll find it. I've just got to keep pushing."
On back-to-backs:
"Our last back-to-back was pretty good. We just gave the game away. I think we've just got to learn how to finish, finish games. That's what we've got to do, learn how to finish. Once we do that, we can start moving towards bigger and better things.""
On fourth quarter
"Energy. I think we came in with energy. Mostly on the defensive end. That's something myself and Ed Davis were actually talking about on the bench that we went in the first half we didn't have the energy. We were kind of dead, and we lost the lead. We talked among each other, and we said we've got to have energy. We got Rondae involved too, and we took off from there."
RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON
On adjusting without Caris LeVert:
"It's tough, losing a guy like Caris, everything he does. It's definitely tough, but we also have got to have the mindset of next man up and be ready when your name is called. At the end of the day I feel like we're doing a good job of making that transition and that switch. Sky's the limit. Just keep progressing and keep going."