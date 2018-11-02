Nets vs. Rockets: LeVert, Dinwiddie and Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the third quarter:

"Third quarter, that's where they got their break. We've had some issues there before. And felt like they came out more aggressive. Thought we missed up some shots. They picked up their defense. Definitely felt that. Listen, got to give them credit. They were the better team tonight. Obviously the third quarter was where they got their break."

On coaching against Mike D'Antoni:

"I know it's hard to stop their offense. They spread you out so much. It's special. Mike's a good friend. I respect him as a colleague and as a coach. So it's always a little special when you go against someone you've worked with and you've spent a lot of time with. You know their family. Before the game, you talk, 'how's the family doing?' It's a different deal than coaching against someone you don't really know."

On defending Chris Paul:

"He hit a ton of tough shots. I thought we competed. I thought he hit hard, hard shots. I felt like his, we really contested and did a good job. I think Carmelo, we left him alone a couple times, more than a couple times. That was a key. A couple breakdowns by us, coverage breakdowns, and some of it was we were trying to help on Chris Paul. That's when a guy's playing great, you overhelp, if we have regrets, it's leaving Carmelo open at the line, open at the 3-point line too much."

On the first half: