Nets vs. Pelicans: Top Quotes from D'Angelo Russell, Ed Davis and Kenny Atkinson
Postgame quotes from the 117-115 loss to the Pelicans
KENNY ATKINSON
On the defensive effort:
"We've got a good fundamental base with our defense in place. I don't know how many offensive rebounds they got, but I thought we battled on the boards and did a pretty good job. I think they went to the free throw line a little too much. That hurt us. Tough team. Tough offensive team. You can't stop everything."
On the result:
"It's a shame. Because we played a heck of a game. Didn't close it out. Had our opportunities. But we'll learn from this. Lot of young mistakes out there. We've just got to learn from it."
ED DAVIS
On something to take from the loss:
"I'm not really in it for the moral victories. We should have won this game tonight, but we didn't. We had some silly plays down the stretch, especially by me. I shouldn't have put the team in that situation."
On getting ready for Golden State:
"The game's over with. We can't go back and replay the last minute, two minutes. Watch film and learn from it. We've got a tough one Sunday against the defending champs, the best team in the league. It's going to be a good one for us. It's going to be another test, and we'll be ready."
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
On the final minutes:
"All my fault. We've got to be better honestly, focused, 47 minutes and 36 seconds. And that other 20 some odd seconds we weren't focused. I wasn't. That's where that mistake happened. Just got to be better."
On the overall effort:
"We played really well. I think we played really well. In this league it's hard to win if you don't give yourselves a chance. We gave ourselves a chance. One play kind of dictated the game. A lot of other plays happened, but that one play kind of dictated the game."