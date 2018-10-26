Nets vs. Pelicans: Top Quotes from D'Angelo Russell, Ed Davis and Kenny Atkinson

KENNY ATKINSON

On the defensive effort:

"We've got a good fundamental base with our defense in place. I don't know how many offensive rebounds they got, but I thought we battled on the boards and did a pretty good job. I think they went to the free throw line a little too much. That hurt us. Tough team. Tough offensive team. You can't stop everything."

On the result:

"It's a shame. Because we played a heck of a game. Didn't close it out. Had our opportunities. But we'll learn from this. Lot of young mistakes out there. We've just got to learn from it."