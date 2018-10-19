Nets vs. Knicks: Top Quotes from Caris LeVert, Kenny Atkinson and Jared Dudley

JARED DUDLEY

RE: On the atmosphere and importance of the game:

“For us, we’re trying to set a culture of what we’re trying to do this year, so for us to protect home after a tough loss in Detroit, to come back and watch film – I thought we played good enough to win when you’re on the road. But with this team, there’s going to be ups and downs and you’ve got to be able to learn from it. I think that you’re happy with the win, but the execution towards the end, the sloppy turnovers. You give them credit for battling back, but a lot of it was self-inflicted wounds for ourselves. We’ll take the win and learn about it and get ready tomorrow.”

RE: On the team's resiliency:

“It says that the team’s chemistry is slowly coming together. We’ve been talking about Caris LeVert here for a while and what he’s done in training camp and preseason. Now it’s being unfolded during the regular season, how explosive he is and I think his next progression is when they’re doubling and making passes, so him and D’Angelo (Russell), it’s going to be a big burden on them and Spencer (Dinwiddie) to not only score 20 points a night, but to get seven, eight assists because a lot of our players on our team are role guys that need them to make this team effective. Defensively, I think we got enough stops. It’s a good win. We’ll take it and get ready.”