Nets vs. Knicks: Top Quotes from Caris LeVert, Kenny Atkinson and Jared Dudley
Postgame quotes from the 107-105 win over the Knicks
CARIS LEVERT
RE: On asking for the final shot:
“No, he just drew it up for me to have the ball. That’s his job, to draw the plays, so I don’t really get into that.”
RE: On his thoughts for the final shot:
“I just wanted to get the shot that I wanted. I wanted to get the last shot. Unfortunately, I think there was a second left, but I wanted to get the last shot. I wanted to get the shot that I wanted to get.”
JARED DUDLEY
RE: On the atmosphere and importance of the game:
“For us, we’re trying to set a culture of what we’re trying to do this year, so for us to protect home after a tough loss in Detroit, to come back and watch film – I thought we played good enough to win when you’re on the road. But with this team, there’s going to be ups and downs and you’ve got to be able to learn from it. I think that you’re happy with the win, but the execution towards the end, the sloppy turnovers. You give them credit for battling back, but a lot of it was self-inflicted wounds for ourselves. We’ll take the win and learn about it and get ready tomorrow.”
RE: On the team's resiliency:
“It says that the team’s chemistry is slowly coming together. We’ve been talking about Caris LeVert here for a while and what he’s done in training camp and preseason. Now it’s being unfolded during the regular season, how explosive he is and I think his next progression is when they’re doubling and making passes, so him and D’Angelo (Russell), it’s going to be a big burden on them and Spencer (Dinwiddie) to not only score 20 points a night, but to get seven, eight assists because a lot of our players on our team are role guys that need them to make this team effective. Defensively, I think we got enough stops. It’s a good win. We’ll take it and get ready.”
KENNY ATKINSON
RE: On rebounding:
“Huge. I thought we did a really good job. They had that one stretch in the fourth quarter where they grabbed five or six in a row, but besides that, guys were really helping us there. Jarrett Allen had 11 rebounds. That’s what we asked of him. We asked him to improve. I think against Detroit he had 10, so he’s heavy into 10, 11, 12, 13 rebounds to make another step as a defensive player.”
RE: On energy of game vs. Knicks:
"Fans were great. Energy was great in the building. I felt it. Felt it walking out there. Felt it during the game. It was great, the ebb and flow of the game. The Knicks come back and the Knicks fans go crazy, then we come back and our fans are great. I'd love for both teams to keep improving and have these battles going forward into the future. It's great for the city and great for the fans of New York basketball."