Nets vs. Hornets: LaMarcus Aldridge Retires, Shaking Up Brooklyn's Center Rotation Again

Brooklyn’s center rotation underwent another twist on Thursday with the surprising announcement of LaMarcus Aldridge’s sudden retirement.

Aldridge announced that he was leaving the NBA after experiencing an irregular heartbeat during the last game he played for the Nets last Saturday against the Lakers.



The 35-year-old center was listed as out due to illness for Brooklyn’s last two games before announcing on Thursday that he was retiring.

“For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now, it is time to put my health and family first,” said Aldridge in his statement. “I’m thankful for everything this game has given me: the great memories, incuding all the ups and the downs, and the friendships I’ve made and will keep with me forever.”

Aldridge had signed with the Nets on March 28 and played in five games, averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 52.1 percent in 26.0 minutes per game.

“We know this was not an easy decision for him, but after careful consideration and consultation with numerous medical experts, he made the best decision for him, his family and for his life after basketball,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks in a statement released by the team. “We wish LaMarcus, Kia and their family much health and happiness going forward.”

Over 15 seasons, the first nine with Portland and six — including 21 games this season — with San Antonio, Aldridge earned five All-NBA honors and was selected for seven All-Star games.

The Nets had added Aldridge and Blake Griffin in March, with Nic Claxton returning from injury and making his season debut in late February, while Jarrett Allen was included in the trade for James Harden in January.

Brooklyn essentially maintains four options at the position between the centers Claxton and DeAndre Jordan, and traditional forwards Griffin and Jeff Green, whom head coach Steve Nash has said are suited as small-ball centers.

Jordan did not play in the five games in which Aldridge appeared, but returned to the rotation in Tuesday’s win against Minnesota and started Wednesday’s loss to Philadelphia.

Nash praised Jordan’s defensive efforts against Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, and that’s the type of matchup in which the Nets will most need the 6-foot-11, 265-pound center. Potential playoff matchups loom against not just Embiid, but Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, against whom Jordan also drew significant minutes earlier in the season, and maybe the Lakers’ Andre Drummond should the Nets make an NBA Finals run.

Jordan had 13 points and seven rebounds against the Timberwolves, then had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds in 26 minutes against Philadelphia. He made 11-of-12 field goals across the two games.

“It’s just in his DNA,” said Kyrie Irving of Jordan’s effectiveness in his return to the lineup. “He’s been playing basketball since he was in eighth grade, seventh grade. So, it's not hard to be at a high level and stay there consistently. But we want to see him carry on that effort consecutively into the next game whether he's playing or not. So, he's doing a great job of keeping that mentality and adjusting his attitude to just being ready at all times. And it's not easy formation to get a bunch of great veteran guys who have done a bunch of unbelievable things in this league and then kind of mesh it together. So, we'll see what happens.”

KEVIN DURANT’S SHARP RETURN

After being held out of the second game of this week’s impromptu back-to-back, Kevin Durant is available for Friday’s game against Charlotte, as is Blake Griffin.

In his first three games back after missing 23 games with a hamstring injury, Durant is averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 23.3 minutes per game. He’s shooting 64.9 percent from the field and has made 7-of-12 3-pointers. The Nets are plus-41 in Durant’s 70 minutes on the floor.

KYRIE IRVING ON TARGET AT THE LINE

Kyrie Irving has made 42 consecutive free throws over his last 11 games, dating back to March 15. Irving is seventh in the NBA in free throw percentage (90.4).

ALIZE JOHNSON, AGAIN

Forward Alize Johnson, signed last week to a multi-year deal after two 10-day contracts, seems to make an impression with every opportunity, and Wednesday night’s fourth quarter was no different in the 123-117 loss to Philadelphia.

“Coach gave me an opportunity, tried to just go out there and make something happen,” said Johnson. “My opportunities are slim sometimes, sometimes are better, but I just want to go out there and help the team as much as possible, and we got as close as we could.”

The Nets were down 109-90 when Johnson entered the game with 8:40 remaining, and a moment later it would be a 22-point deficit. But over the following six minutes, Johnson teamed with Bruce Brown, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Nic Claxton and Landry ShameT to bring the Nets within three points before the Sixers held on for the win. Steve Nash stuck with the reserve crew even as the Nets closed the gap, and the crunch-time minutes meant a lot to Johnson, who had eight points in Brooklyn’s 22-1 run and finished the game with eight rebounds in 12 minutes.

“It means I’m getting somewhere,” said Johnson. “It means the work I’m putting in is finally showing and it’s just the beginning for me. I’m just gonna keep continuing to put in work and we’ll see what the results are gonna be down the stretch. I’m excited for my future. I’m excited to be with this organization like I’ve said a million times. And I’m ready to get back to practice and get ready for the next game.”

“Nothing has ever been given to him,” said Brown. “He didn’t go to a high major school. I don’t think he worked for a mid-major school. He’s worked for everything he got. He’s worked for everything he got and he’s going to keep working. I love his energy. He does literally everything. He can guard the five, the one. It’s huge for him.”

SHAMET AT THE POINT

With the Nets missing James Harden, and now Chris Chiozza, Landry Shamet is taking on a bigger ball-handling and playmaking role.

“Taking more ownership,” said Shamet after Tuesday’s win in Charlotte, a game in which both Harden and Kyrie Irving were out, and Chiozza was lost at halftime with fracture in his right hand. “I enjoy that. I want to take ownership for mistakes, for us having a good tempo offensively, for knowing what we are getting into. I just want to be the best version of myself for my teammates. Going forward preparing to be the point guard and think like a point guard and looking to score off those options. Think point guard first and do my job for my teammates. From there, the rest is gravy.”

ABOUT THE HORNETS

The Hornets are 27-27 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference after losing their last three games. They’ve split two meetings with the Nets this season — a 106-104 Charlotte win at home on Dec. 26 and a 111-80 Brooklyn win at Barclays Center on April 1. Rookie guard LaMelo Ball and forward Gordon Hayward are both injured and out for the Hornets. Guard Terry Rozier leads Charlotte with 20.3 points and averages 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range. The Hornets are eighth in 3-pointers made (13.9) and attempted (36.9) per game and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.6). They’re also 29th in opponent 3-pointers made (14.8) and attempted (40.4) per game. Charlotte is sixth in assists (26.7), fourth in points off turnovers (18.5) and sixth in fast break points (14.2).