Nets vs. Lakers: Kevin Durant Feeling Right After Return

Kevin Durant’s return on Wednesday went as well as could be expected. Coming off the bench and entering the game midway through the second quarter before starting the second half, Durant was perfect from the field, shooting 5-of-5 and making both his 3-point attempts while scoring 17 points.

Durant added seven rebounds and five assists, the Nets were plus-22 in his 19 minutes on the floor, and they rolled on to a 139-11 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans.

“He feels good and he’s in good spirits,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash of the follow-up. “He played well and had no ill effects from his first game back. So good result all around.”

Game two of Durant’s return will see the Nets hosting a shorthanded Lakers team on Saturday night at Barclays Center. While the Nets have gotten Durant back, they’ll be without James Harden, and likely for a few more games.

For the 36-16 Nets, there are 20 games remaining in this shortened NBA season.

“It’s about as easy as it gets incorporating Kevin, but at the same time, you want to have enough time to jell and to really find that understanding,” said Nash. “It’s been two months, so it’s great that he’s back. The No. 1 priority is to keep him as healthy and as safe as possible, which obviously isn’t completely in our control, but we can try to be as helpful as possible. And second is slowly ramping up his minutes in the game so he can get back to his normal output but also so that he can feel comfortable with his teammates, some of which he hasn’t really played with.”

ALIZE JOHNSON ON THE CLOCK

Forward Alize Johnson’s second 10-day contract will expire after the Nets play the Lakers on Saturday night. He can’t sign another 10-day, but keeping him on the roster with a contract for the remainder of the season is an option.

“Alize’s been great,” said Steve Nash. “I can’t make a determination on that right now, but we’ve been really pleased with him and proud of him and what he’s brought to the team. We’ll see tomorrow at the end of his 10-day when it’s time to make a decision what happens and we’ll let you know then.”

After a big debut with 23 points and 15 rebounds against Utah, Johnson played little over the next five games, but he’s made a strong impression over the last two.

Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds against the Knicks on Monday and was part of the rotation again in Wednesday’s rout of New Orleans.

“Never do enough,” said Johnson about whether he felt he’s earned a roster spot for the rest of the season. “There’s always more work out there to be done. So I would I would never say that. But I'm out there every time and I'm out there fighting like it's gonna be my last game.”

SHAMET STATUS

Steve Nash said Landry Shamet was “likely” to return on Saturday, and the guard was absent from the status report issued by the team. Shamet had missed five games with a sprained ankle, returned against Charlotte on April 1, but then left last Sunday’s game against Chicago and missed the last two.

“Playing basketball and sometimes you just can't get out of the way of some bad luck,” said Shamet. “So, stepped on somebody's foot again. You know, it happens. I've done a lot of work not only in the last couple weeks but in the last couple years really and strengthening, working on the integrity of my ankles. I know I have strong ankles, but at the end of the day sometimes it is basketball and sometimes plays happen. You're going to land on people's feet so, that's really all it was. I feel confident. I feel really good. I'm excited to return.”

Shamet is shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range and averaging 8.2 points — 42.9 percent and 10.2 points over his last 25 games since Jan. 29.

HARDEN STATUS

James Harden has missed three of Brooklyn’s last four games and played four minutes in the other. He’s out again on Saturday due to a right hamstring strain, and the team announced on Tuesday he would be re-evaluated in approximately 10 days.

“He’s working out right now and getting treatment and he’s in the building every day with us,” said Steve Nash, “so he’s working his way back and obviously he’s got a little stretch ahead of him here, but he’s doing all the right things.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS

The Lakers are 32-20 and in fifth place in the Western Confernce. They are 10-13 since Feb. 16. Anthony Davis last played on Feb. 14, missing the last 24 games, while LeBron James has been out for the last 10 games. The Lakers are 20th in the NBA in offensive rating for the season (110.0) and 29th over their last 10 games (101.3). They continue to lead the NBA in defensive rating (105.9) and that number has dropped to 104.2 over the last 10 games. James and Davis were averaging 47.9 points between them. Without them, the Lakers’ top scorer is guard Dennis Schroder (15.1) followed by forward Montrezl Harrell (14.7). Harrell is fourth in the league with a 63.0 field goal percentage.