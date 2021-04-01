Nets vs. Hornets: Brooklyn Vaults Into First Place and Hosts Charlotte

Irving on hot streak as Nets have won 19 of last 22 games
Posted: Apr 01, 2021

It’s been a twisty kind of season for the Brooklyn Nets, as they’ve navigated a major trade and ensuing roster churn, plus injuries such as missing Kevin Durant for the last 19 games. But with Wednesday night’s 120-108 win over the Houston Rockets, they leaped past the Philadelphia 76ers and into first place for the first time this season, and the first time this late in any season since 2003.

Going into Thursday night’s game against Charlotte, the 33-15 Nets have now won 19 of their last 22 games.

“I think it says a lot of different things,” said Kyrie Irving. “I don’t know if I can necessarily pinpoint everything in terms of what we’ve been through but I think we’ve been able to learn throughout this process what it takes to build something special, or something different or unique and then how much, I wanna say sacrifice, it takes to show up every day, do your job at a very high level and then depend on the person next to you to do their job at a high level. And it’s not just a concept. It’s more or less about the actions that we put forth and the energy that we put forth.

“So I think we’ve been able to learn how to be flexible with one another, how to expect things from one another without expecting too much. Just holding each other accountable and when you do that with a mature group you’re able to accomplish a lot of different things, so I feel like we’ve been able to take this time to develop deeper relationships. We’re all new and this group is so new. We have big transitions in the season that we’ve had to adjust to and I think we’re doing a good job of shaking it out.”

Irving led the Nets with 31 points on 12-of-25 shooting against the Rockets, adding 12 assists — his high as a Net — for a double-double. He got the Brooklyn offense going at key points throughout the game. After the Nets fell behind 24-6 early on, Irving scored eight straight points with a pair of 3-pointers. He also launched Brooklyn’s 12-0 third-quarter run that cut a 13-point deficit to one point with six straight points. With James Harden out of the game in the fourth quarter, Irving had five assists, inlcluding the set-up to Joe Harris on the go-ahead 3-pointer.

Over his last five games, Irving is averaging 32.6 points while shooting 53.7 percent with 5.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

NIC CLAXTON’S IMPACT

The games and the impact are piling up for second-year big man Nic Claxton, who made his season debut on Feb. 23. Wednesday night’s game against Houston was his 16th of the year, one more than he played as a rookie last season.

“He's just learning the ups and downs of the game, the flows of the game, how to manage his wind, when to make an impact, how he can make and impact without having the ball, with having the ball, playing alongside other players that have different skill sets, being able to adjust, and do it on the fly; come in, play five minutes sometimes, play 20 minutes sometimes, don't play at all,” said Irving. “It's a young person's journey in this league. Not everybody gets the opportunity to be a No. 1 draft pick or top-20, or get to play 40 minutes a game on a team (that’s bad). You know not everybody gets that opportunity of those same touches, so with him here, he has a unique opportunity to learn from everybody ahead of him but want to see him excel at a level, at a championship level. We all want to see each other do well, but specifically for our young guys in the locker room, just continue to learn from us and they'll continue to grow.”

Against the Rockets, Claxton had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting with eight rebounds.

“Nic was outstanding,” said Steve Nash. “We’ve seen that his length, athleticism, he just plays so hard. But he did make a couple really nice plays like you said. Assists, couple tough finishes around the basket, rebounds, tap-outs, deflections, things like that. Defended. Very, very impressed. We need him. He’s maybe our best defender and with that length and activity, he’s been outstanding for us.”

Claxton has been playing a bigger role as of late with Brooklyn’s closing group, this time playing the entire fourth quarter as the Nets finished off their comeback win. With Brooklyn down 101-95, Claxton rolled to the rim to finish off a feed from Irving, then followed an Irving miss with a rebound dunk. That was the start of the 22-2 run that locked up a game the Nets had trailed by 18 early.

“I think anytime especially guys coming off the bench bring a level of energy and intensity you know especially a night like tonight that's something we needed,” said Joe Harris. “We were definitely flat there in the first half and Nic provided a spark even when he came in first half, especially second half. It's one of those things where it doesn't necessarily take one person but it could be the domino to kind of start and get everybody to turn.”

3-POINT TURNAROUND

Going into Wednesday’s game, the Nets had been shooting 32.6 percent from 3-point range over their previous 10 games after shooting 40.7 over the season’s first 37. They got off to a rough start against the Rockets too, making just 8-of-28 over the first three quarters.

But they made 5-of-8 in the fourth quarter, with Joe Harris and Blake Griffin knocking down two each during the decisive 22-2 run. Harris made 7-of-12 3-pointers on the night, including 3-of-4 in the fourth quarter, and finished with 28 points.

“I think we were able to get out in transition kind of get some easier looks that way and once you see one go down we kind of fed off the momentum,” said Harris. “But I think a lot of it had to do with the pace that we were playing with. We were able to get stops defensively and then get out and run in transition and we were either finishing at the rim or taking uncontested threes.”

STATUS REPORT

James Harden left Wednesday’s game with 4:48 remaining in the third quarter and did not return due to right hamstring tightness.

“I think he told the trainer when he was on the sideline, and they went back to look at it, and they just decided that it wasn't worth risking it,” said Steve Nash. “And we'll just see how it feels in the morning and go from there.”

Harden has since been ruled out for Thursday night's game, as has Blake Griffin, due to injury management. Landry Shamet, who missed the last five games with a sprained ankle, and LaMarcus Aldridge, who signed with the Nets on Sunday, were both absent from the team's status report, indicating that they are available against Charlotte.

ABOUT THE HORNETS

The Hornets are 24-22 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference after winning four of their last five games, with the only loss in overtime to Phoenix. They’ve been without rookie LaMelo Ball during that stretch as he underswent surgery for a fractured wrist. Ball had been averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game, moving into the starting lineup midway through the season. Charlotte is fifth in the league with 14.6 fast break points per game, but that number has dropped to 10.8 per game over the last five without Ball. The Hornets are sixth in the NBA in 3-point percentage (38.4), seventh in 3-pointers made per game (14.0) and 11th in 3-pointers attempted (38.4). Terry Rozier (41.9), Gordon Hayward (41.7) and Malik Monk (41.9) are all shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range while combining to average 17.9 attempts per game. Rozier leads Charlotte with 20.7 points per game and Hayward averages 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2020-21 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    18PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    7RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 113-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    25PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    5ASTS
    DeAndre Jordan
    YES Network, ESPN2
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 123-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 104-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-116OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 145-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Durant
    9ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 96-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    28PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    4ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 122-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    30PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    29PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    18RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Johnson
    7ASTS
    Tyler Johnson
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    28PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 110-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    43PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Green
    9RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 116-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    36PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    34PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 116-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    34PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 135-147OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    38PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    12RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 113-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    38PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    7RBS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 98-85

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    20PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 132-128OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    W 147-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 146-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    37PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 124-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    7RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 108-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    26PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 111-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 104-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    35PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    W 134-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    23PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    16ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    W 136-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    13RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Green
    8RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 109-98

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    23PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 112-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    37PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 127-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    B. Brown
    29PTS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 98-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    6ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    W 124-113OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    30PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 132-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 121-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 100-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    24PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    34PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 17 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 124-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    40PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 19 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 113-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    43PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    7RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    9ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    7RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 116-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    17ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 24 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 88-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Johnson
    23PTS
    Alize Johnson
    A. Johnson
    15RBS
    Alize Johnson
    C. Chiozza
    11ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 113-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    44PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    13ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    31PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    12ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 04 United Center, Chicago, IL
    2:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:00pmET
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:30pmET
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Apr 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    8:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 18 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    3:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 20 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    7:30pmET
    YES2, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 21 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    7:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:30pmET
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 27 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 29 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun May 02 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    3:30pmET
    YES2, ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 04 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    7:30pmET
    YES2, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu May 06 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat May 08 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
    10:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 11 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed May 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES2WCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat May 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun May 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

