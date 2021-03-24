Nets vs. Jazz: James Harden Opted In to Tuesday's Win
Harden delivers 25 points, 17 assists and 40 minutes after late decision to play against Portland in 116-112 win
Posted: Mar 24, 2021
After being listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game in Portland, James Harden acknowledged that he was “very close” to not playing before opting in after going through pregame warmups.
Harden took a hit just before halftime of Sunday’s home game against the Wizards but returned to play the second half. Brooklyn’s status report on Monday listed him with neck soreness.
Over the last seven full 82-game seasons through the 2018-19 season, Harden averaged 78 games per year. This season, he’s leading the NBA in minutes per game (38.0).
He played 40 minutes in the 116-112 win over Portland, putting up 17 assists — his highest total in 30 games with the Nets — and leading Brooklyn with 25 points.
“I love to hoop,” said Harden. “I love to be out there and taking on the challenge of finding ways to win games. In basketball, everything isn't gonna be perfect. Whether you're playing through injuries or playing banged up, I just think in life, everything isn't always gonna be perfect, so you find ways to fight through adversity. Obviously, when you're hurt, you're hurt. You sit out. But I try to find a way to just go out there and make an impact and play if I'm able to, if I'm not risking anything, if that makes sense. And that's how I've been throughout the course of my career.
“Throughout the regular season, I think everybody knows I love to play. I don't really rest. I love to hoop. I love to be out there and be there for my teammates. I feel like if I'm on the court, my teammates have a better chance of winning. So that's just my mindset. Tomorrow when I wake up, if I feel like I can go, I'm gonna go. It's just that simple.”
NEXT MAN UP DELIVERS AGAIN
While James Harden was able to play, the Nets took off for their three-game road trip without Kyrie Irving and Landry Shamet. Irving is away from the team to tend to a family matter, while Shamet suffered an ankle sprain Sunday against Washington.
So the Nets, who have also been playing without Kevin Durant for all but one game since Feb. 6, rolled out their 22nd different starting lineup of the season. The rotation included Blake Griffin, who made his Nets debut on Sunday, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who has played sparingly since returning after missing several games due to knee soreness. And they won again, for the 16th time in 18 games.
Luwawu-Cabarrot hit two 3-pointers in the first-quarter shootout and finished with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes. Griffin made 3-of-4 shots to finish with eight points and five rebounds.
Tyler Johnson, who has been a reliable part of the second unit since moving into the rotation with Durant’s absence, came through with a 3-pointer when the Nets were leading by two points midway through the fourth quarter, and with the Blazers back within three points in the final minutes, hit a baseline jumper for another five-point lead.
“It’s a difficult spot when you have inconsistent minutes,” said Harris. “That’s a challenge in itself to find that rhythm, but they’re guys that are professional, they come in every day, they’re about the right stuff. We can always count on them and I think it shows up in games like tonight we’re you’re gonna ask more of those guys that some of them, like TLC, he was injured, a little bit banged up coming out of the break, inconsistent minutes since the break, and then tonight he comes in and plays a huge role for us and that kind of goes back to what I said about guys from the top of the roster all the way down to the bottom. We have capable players that are able to come in and help us win games.”
ABOUT THE JAZZ
The Jazz have the best record in the league at 31-11. The Nets won the previous meeting 130-96 at Barclays Center on Jan. 5. When the Jazz lost to the Knicks the next night, they were 4-4. They’re 27-7 since. Utah is third in the NBA in both points per game (116.7) and offensive rating. They score 43.4 percent of their points from 3-point range, the leading rate in the league, while ranking first in 3-pointers made (16.9) and attempted (42.7) per game and third in 3-point percentage (39.6). Utah is also first in net rating (8.3) and seventh in defensive rating (109.5), second in rebounds per game (47.8) and rebound percentage (52.8). Rudy Gobert is second in the league in both rebounds (13.5) and blocks per game (2.8) and fourth in field goal percentage (64.1) while averaging 14.5 points per game. Donovan Mitchell leads Utah with 25.4 points per game. Mike Conley is shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range and averaging 16.4 points and Joe Ingles is shooting 50.0 percent from 3-point range and averaging 12.3 points.
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 13th 2020. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving18PTSD. Jordan7RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 18th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 113 to 89. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 25 points, DeAndre Jordan led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 113-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant25PTSJ. Allen11RBSD. Jordan5ASTSYES Network, ESPN2Watch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 125 to 99. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 123 to 95. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 123-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving8ASTSABCWFAN-FMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Sun December 27th 2020. The Hornets beat the Nets 106 to 104. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 29 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCL 104-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant29PTSJ. Allen14RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon December 28th 2020. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 116 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-116OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSJ. Allen15RBSC. LeVert11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 30th 2020. The Nets beat the Hawks 145 to 141. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 145-141
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant33PTSJ. Allen13RBSK. Durant9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 1st 2021. The Hawks beat the Nets 114 to 96. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 28 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 4 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 96-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant28PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Durant4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 3rd 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 123 to 122. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 30 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 122-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving30PTSK. Durant11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 5th 2021. The Nets beat the Jazz 130 to 96. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 29 points, Tyler Johnson led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 18 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 130-96
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving29PTSJ. Allen18RBST. Johnson7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu January 7th 2021. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 109. Joe Harris led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris28PTSJ. Allen11RBSC. LeVert10ASTSYES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Fri January 8th 2021. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 115 to 110. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 43 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 110-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert43PTSJ. Green9RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 10th 2021. The Thunder beat the Nets 129 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 36 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 116-129
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant36PTSK. Durant11RBSC. LeVert6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 12th 2021. The Nets beat the Nuggets 122 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 34 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 13 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant34PTSK. Durant9RBSK. Durant13ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Wed January 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Knicks 116 to 109. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 26 points, Chris Chiozza led in assists with 7 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 116-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant26PTSB. Brown14RBSC. Chiozza7ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Magic 122 to 115. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 42 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant42PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 18th 2021. The Nets beat the Bucks 125 to 123. James Harden led the scoring with 34 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden34PTSD. Jordan12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Wed January 20th 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 147 to 135. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 12 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 135-147OT2
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant38PTSK. Durant12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Fri January 22nd 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 125 to 113. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Joe Harris led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 113-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving38PTSJ. Harris7RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 128 to 124. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 31 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant31PTSD. Jordan8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 25th 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 98 to 85. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 20 points, James Harden led in assists with 8 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 98-85
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant20PTSK. Durant13RBSJ. Harden8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Wed January 27th 2021. The Nets beat the Hawks 132 to 128. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 32 points, James Harden led in assists with 15 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GAW 132-128OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant32PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden15ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder played on Fri January 29th 2021. The Nets beat the Thunder 147 to 125. James Harden led the scoring with 25 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OKW 147-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden25PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Sun January 31st 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 149 to 146. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCL 146-149
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant37PTSB. Brown9RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue February 2nd 2021. The Nets beat the Clippers 124 to 120. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 39 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 124-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving39PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri February 5th 2021. The Raptors beat the Nets 123 to 117. Joe Harris led the scoring with 19 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 117-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris19PTSJ. Harden7RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Sat February 6th 2021. The 76ers beat the Nets 124 to 108. James Harden led the scoring with 26 points, James Harden led in assists with 10 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAL 108-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden26PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden10ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Tue February 9th 2021. The Pistons beat the Nets 122 to 111. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 111-122
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSB. Brown9RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed February 10th 2021. The Nets beat the Pacers 104 to 94. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 35 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 104-94
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving35PTSD. Jordan13RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors played on Sat February 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Warriors 134 to 117. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 23 points, James Harden led in assists with 16 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CAW 134-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving23PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden16ASTSABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings played on Mon February 15th 2021. The Nets beat the Kings 136 to 125. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 40 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CAW 136-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving40PTSJ. Harden13RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns played on Tue February 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Suns 128 to 124. James Harden led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 8 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden38PTSJ. Green8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers played on Thu February 18th 2021. The Nets beat the Lakers 109 to 98. James Harden led the scoring with 23 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CAW 109-98
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden23PTSD. Jordan8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers played on Sun February 21st 2021. The Nets beat the Clippers 112 to 108. James Harden led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CAW 112-108
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden37PTSJ. Harden11RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue February 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Kings 127 to 118. Bruce Brown led the scoring with 29 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 127-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEB. Brown29PTSJ. Harden11RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu February 25th 2021. The Nets beat the Magic 129 to 92. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 9 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 129-92
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSD. Jordan11RBSK. Irving9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat February 27th 2021. The Mavericks beat the Nets 115 to 98. James Harden led the scoring with 29 points, James Harden led in assists with 6 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 98-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden29PTSB. Brown9RBSJ. Harden6ASTSABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs played on Mon March 1st 2021. The Nets beat the Spurs 124 to 113. James Harden led the scoring with 30 points, James Harden led in assists with 15 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 14 rebounds.MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TXW 124-113OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden30PTSJ. Harden14RBSJ. Harden15ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets played on Wed March 3rd 2021. The Nets beat the Rockets 132 to 114. James Harden led the scoring with 29 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TXW 132-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden29PTSD. Jordan10RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu March 11th 2021. The Nets beat the Celtics 121 to 109. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 40 points, James Harden led in assists with 8 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.ThursdayThu Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 121-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving40PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden8ASTSYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat March 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Pistons 100 to 95. James Harden led the scoring with 24 points, James Harden led in assists with 10 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.SaturdaySat Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 100-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden24PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon March 15th 2021. The Nets beat the Knicks 117 to 112. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 34 points, James Harden led in assists with 15 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 14 rebounds.MondayMon Mar 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 117-112
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving34PTSJ. Harden14RBSJ. Harden15ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers played on Wed March 17th 2021. The Nets beat the Pacers 124 to 115. James Harden led the scoring with 40 points, James Harden led in assists with 15 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Mar 17 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, INW 124-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden40PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden15ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic played on Fri March 19th 2021. The Magic beat the Nets 121 to 113. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 43 points, James Harden led in assists with 9 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Mar 19 Amway Center, Orlando, FLL 113-121
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving43PTSB. Brown7RBSJ. Harden9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun March 21st 2021. The Nets beat the Wizards 113 to 106. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 28 points, James Harden led in assists with 8 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 113-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving28PTSK. Irving7RBSJ. Harden8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers played on Tue March 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Trail Blazers 116 to 112. James Harden led the scoring with 25 points, James Harden led in assists with 17 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 10 rebounds.TuesdayTue Mar 23 Moda Center, Portland, ORW 116-112
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden25PTSD. Jordan10RBSJ. Harden17ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz on Wed March 24th 2021 at 10:00pm EDT at Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 24 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT10:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Fri March 26th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 29th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 31st 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu April 1st 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT OT, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, TNT OT, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Sun April 4th 2021 at 2:00pm EDT at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 04 United Center, Chicago, IL2:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon April 5th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:00pmETYES2, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 7th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES2, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat April 10th 2021 at 8:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Mon April 12th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Target Center Minneapolis, MN. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Apr 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN8:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wed April 14th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri April 16th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat on Sun April 18th 2021 at 3:30pm EDT at AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 18 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL3:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tue April 20th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA. Watch the game on YES2, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Apr 20 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA7:30pmETYES2, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Wed April 21st 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Amalie Arena Tampa, FL. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 21 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL7:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri April 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun April 25th 2021 at 3:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:30pmETYES2, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Tue April 27th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Amalie Arena Tampa, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Apr 27 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Thu April 29th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Apr 29 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri April 30th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETYES2, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sun May 2nd 2021 at 3:30pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on YES2, ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun May 02 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI3:30pmETYES2, ABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tue May 4th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on YES2, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue May 04 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI7:30pmETYES2, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks on Thu May 6th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at American Airlines Center Dallas, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu May 06 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX7:30pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets on Sat May 8th 2021 at 10:00pm EDT at Ball Arena Denver, CO. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat May 08 Ball Arena, Denver, CO10:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Tue May 11th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue May 11 United Center, Chicago, IL8:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed May 12th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.WednesdayWed May 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETYES2WCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat May 15th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat May 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYTBDETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun May 16th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun May 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYTBDETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
