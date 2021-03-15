Nets vs. Knicks: No Disruptions to Landry Shamet's Rhythm
Shamet has made 9-of-12 3-pointers in Brooklyn's first two games back from the All-Star break
Posted: Mar 14, 2021
The week-long All-Star break did nothing to disrupt Landry Shamet’s shooting rhythm.
In Brooklyn’s first two games back, Shamet has made 9-of-12 3-pointers, including all three of his attempts on the occasion of his 24th birthday in Saturday’s 100-95 win over Detroit.
“The birthday boy. He was great,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash after the game. “He’s on a hot streak here and it’s awesome to see. He made some really big shots for us. We wouldn’t have won the Boston game without him and we wouldn’t have won tonight without him, so pivotal performances from Landry and we definitely needed those big baskets he made for us tonight.”
In Thursday’s 121-109 win over Boston, Shamet made a season-high six 3-pointers on nine attempts while scoring 18 points. Against Detroit, he made 5-of-6 shots overall. Shamet scored 11 points in the third quarter and delivered the Brooklyn response after Detroit had cut the Nets’ lead to a point with a 14-3 run.
Shamet popped in a jumper, then followed with consecutive 3-pointers to give him eight straight points and push the Brooklyn lead back up to 69-60.
“I knew that we were a little stagnant,” said Shamet. “I just wanted to try to be aggressive. Open some things up maybe for some other guys. Come off the pace and I got some good screens, (Kyrie Irving) put the ball right in my bread basket and I just shot them. So got a few looks and just try to remain aggressive and that's really what it comes down to.”
Over the last 19 games — half the season for the 26-13 Nets — Shamet is shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range on 6.2 attempts per game.
“I've been doing the same thing; just working on my game, getting shots up getting extra work in, mentally keep myself in the right place,” said Shamet. “My teammates trust me and they want me to shoot, and that goes a long way knowing that they’ve got my back all the time. Not a ton of film. I'm not really watching. I've done this my whole life. And it's just a matter of staying consistent, regardless of ups or downs. So, yeah, shots are going in and I'm trying to find other ways to affect the game, too.”
NEXT, THE KNICKS
The last game the Nets played before acquiring James Harden was a 116-109 win at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 13. They had beaten the Denver Nuggets at home the night before, and since Jan. 12 Brooklyn has a 21-7 record.
With the Nets having won 12 of their last 13 games, the Knicks are coming to Brooklyn on Monday night. One of the other things that has changed since that first meeting is that limited numbers of fans are being allowed to attend games.
“I see even more excitement when we finally opened up and they were able to come and see some actual live basketball,” said Harden. “So, obviously we're playing well, the Knicks are playing well. So that gives them obviously more of a reason to come but just the excitement and fans wanting to get into the arena to see some basketball; see their favorite player play is another reason. So, I heard the crowd tonight. It was exciting. I am anxious and can't wait until we are able to let more fans in and you know, I can't wait for that day.”
BROOKLYN GRINDHOUSE
The Nets have opened up the second half of the season with two grind-it-out wins, first over Boston and then Detroit. After the 121-109 win over the Celtics powered largely by Kyrie Irving’s 40-point, 15-of-23-shooting night, it was acknowledged across the board that a little rust was showing in a 14-turnover night. But the Nets still shot 45.2 percent from 3-point range against the Celtics.
Against the Pistons, the Nets hit just 6-of-27 3-pointers (22.2 percent), while also limiting Detroit to 8-of-32 shooting from 3-point range. But the Nets shot 61.1 percent (33-of-54) on 2-point attempts, with DeAndre Jordan making 7-of-8 shots and scoring 14 points.
“We know that down the line, there's going to be a playoff game or a crucial game where the other the other team we're playing is taking away a couple of our options, or James, Ky or Kevin aren't having their best night,” said Landry Shamet. “And we’ve got to know that that's probably gonna happen; it’s basketball. So a night like tonight where – and all those guys are capable of putting up 30 plus any given night, but there's going to be evenings where they don't. And that's when it's even more important that we're doing all the little things. Other guys have got to be able to contribute. We all got to continue to do our jobs and find ways to win those games, because that's what — from my experience in playoffs and whatnot — there's going to be nights like that, and you got to find ways to win those games. So this is good, good experience for us early. We've had a couple of them now, so it's good that we've handled them the way we have so far.”
Down the stretch, after the Pistons had come back from 12 points down at the start of the fourth quarter, the Nets closed the game with a 10-4 run. James Harden got all 10 points either in the paint or from the line, and the Nets held the Pistons to a single field goal over the final 2:58, that coming with 15.8 seconds remaining.
“We’re more than capable of winning basketball games different ways, and obviously, we’ve been showing it,” said Harden. “We can be a team that’s making shots and everything is going smooth, or we can be a team that we’ve got to get down and do the dirty work, dive on the floor, just small things, deflections. Tonight was one of those games. We barely cracked 100, but we held them to 95. That’s great defense. Our shot wasn’t falling, but we still found a way to win. I think that’s going to be key going to the postseason because everything isn’t going to be sweet.”
HARDEN ON THE CAREER SCORING LIST
In his 24-point night against Detroit on Saturday, James Harden moved past Larry Bird (21,791) into 34th place on the all-time NBA points list. Harden now has 21,792 career points.
“We all know how good Larry was and the things he did in Boston,” said Harden. “A legend. And I think I just play the game the right way and hopefully good things happen for me passing one of the greatest ever to play basketball is a great honor and I just got to continue to build because at the end of the day, I want my name to be mentioned with those greats.”
The next five on the list: Gary Payton (21,813), Clyde Drexler (22,195), Elgin Baylor (23,149), Dwyane Wade (23,165) and Adrian Dantley (23,177).
ABOUT THE KNICKS
The Knicks are 20-19 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Their previous loss to Brooklyn was the fourth of five straight; since then they are 15-11 and during that stretch dating back to Jan. 17, they are third in the league in defensive rating (107.9), eighth in net rating (2.9), and 19th in offensive rating (110.8) over 26 games. Defense has been a constant all season. For the full year, the Knicks are fourth in defensive rating (108.6), first in opponent field goal percentage (44.0), first in opponent 3-point percentage (33.2), and first in opponent effective field goal percentage (51.2). They’re also fifth in rebounds per game (46.3) and fifth in rebounding percentage (51.7). The Knicks have picked things up offensively over the last two months, but for the season they’re still 28th in the league in points per game (105.9), 21st in field goal percentage (45.5) and 23rd in offensive rating (108.8). New York shoots well from 3-point range (37.2 percent, 11th), but is 29th in in both 3-pointers made (10.5) and attempted per game (28.2). Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 22.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range. Second-year guard RJ Barrett is averaging 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Tags
Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders
Upcoming Home Games
2020-21 Season
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
- 2019
- 2020
- All Seasons
- Summer League
- Preseason
- Regular Season
- Post Season
- Play In
- Home
- Away
- All Teams
- 76ers
- Bucks
- Bulls
- Cavaliers
- Celtics
- Clippers
- Grizzlies
- Hawks
- Heat
- Hornets
- Jazz
- Kings
- Knicks
- Lakers
- Magic
- Mavericks
- Nets
- Nuggets
- Pacers
- Pelicans
- Pistons
- Raptors
- Rockets
- Spurs
- Suns
- Thunder
- Timberwolves
- Trail Blazers
- Warriors
- Wizards
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 13th 2020. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving18PTSD. Jordan7RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 18th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 113 to 89. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 25 points, DeAndre Jordan led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 113-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant25PTSJ. Allen11RBSD. Jordan5ASTSYES Network, ESPN2Watch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 125 to 99. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 123 to 95. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 123-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving8ASTSABCWFAN-FMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Sun December 27th 2020. The Hornets beat the Nets 106 to 104. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 29 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCL 104-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant29PTSJ. Allen14RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon December 28th 2020. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 116 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-116OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSJ. Allen15RBSC. LeVert11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 30th 2020. The Nets beat the Hawks 145 to 141. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 145-141
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant33PTSJ. Allen13RBSK. Durant9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 1st 2021. The Hawks beat the Nets 114 to 96. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 28 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 4 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 96-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant28PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Durant4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 3rd 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 123 to 122. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 30 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 122-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving30PTSK. Durant11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 5th 2021. The Nets beat the Jazz 130 to 96. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 29 points, Tyler Johnson led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 18 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 130-96
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving29PTSJ. Allen18RBST. Johnson7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu January 7th 2021. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 109. Joe Harris led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris28PTSJ. Allen11RBSC. LeVert10ASTSYES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Fri January 8th 2021. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 115 to 110. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 43 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 110-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert43PTSJ. Green9RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 10th 2021. The Thunder beat the Nets 129 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 36 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 116-129
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant36PTSK. Durant11RBSC. LeVert6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 12th 2021. The Nets beat the Nuggets 122 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 34 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 13 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant34PTSK. Durant9RBSK. Durant13ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Wed January 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Knicks 116 to 109. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 26 points, Chris Chiozza led in assists with 7 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 116-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant26PTSB. Brown14RBSC. Chiozza7ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Magic 122 to 115. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 42 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant42PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 18th 2021. The Nets beat the Bucks 125 to 123. James Harden led the scoring with 34 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden34PTSD. Jordan12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Wed January 20th 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 147 to 135. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 12 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 135-147OT2
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant38PTSK. Durant12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Fri January 22nd 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 125 to 113. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Joe Harris led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 113-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving38PTSJ. Harris7RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 128 to 124. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 31 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant31PTSD. Jordan8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 25th 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 98 to 85. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 20 points, James Harden led in assists with 8 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 98-85
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant20PTSK. Durant13RBSJ. Harden8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Wed January 27th 2021. The Nets beat the Hawks 132 to 128. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 32 points, James Harden led in assists with 15 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GAW 132-128OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant32PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden15ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder played on Fri January 29th 2021. The Nets beat the Thunder 147 to 125. James Harden led the scoring with 25 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OKW 147-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden25PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Sun January 31st 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 149 to 146. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCL 146-149
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant37PTSB. Brown9RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue February 2nd 2021. The Nets beat the Clippers 124 to 120. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 39 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 124-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving39PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri February 5th 2021. The Raptors beat the Nets 123 to 117. Joe Harris led the scoring with 19 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 117-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris19PTSJ. Harden7RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Sat February 6th 2021. The 76ers beat the Nets 124 to 108. James Harden led the scoring with 26 points, James Harden led in assists with 10 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAL 108-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden26PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden10ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Tue February 9th 2021. The Pistons beat the Nets 122 to 111. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 111-122
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSB. Brown9RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed February 10th 2021. The Nets beat the Pacers 104 to 94. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 35 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 104-94
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving35PTSD. Jordan13RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors played on Sat February 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Warriors 134 to 117. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 23 points, James Harden led in assists with 16 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CAW 134-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving23PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden16ASTSABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings played on Mon February 15th 2021. The Nets beat the Kings 136 to 125. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 40 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CAW 136-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving40PTSJ. Harden13RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns played on Tue February 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Suns 128 to 124. James Harden led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 8 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden38PTSJ. Green8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers played on Thu February 18th 2021. The Nets beat the Lakers 109 to 98. James Harden led the scoring with 23 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CAW 109-98
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden23PTSD. Jordan8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers played on Sun February 21st 2021. The Nets beat the Clippers 112 to 108. James Harden led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CAW 112-108
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden37PTSJ. Harden11RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue February 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Kings 127 to 118. Bruce Brown led the scoring with 29 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 127-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEB. Brown29PTSJ. Harden11RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu February 25th 2021. The Nets beat the Magic 129 to 92. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 9 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 129-92
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSD. Jordan11RBSK. Irving9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat February 27th 2021. The Mavericks beat the Nets 115 to 98. James Harden led the scoring with 29 points, James Harden led in assists with 6 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 98-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden29PTSB. Brown9RBSJ. Harden6ASTSABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs played on Mon March 1st 2021. The Nets beat the Spurs 124 to 113. James Harden led the scoring with 30 points, James Harden led in assists with 15 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 14 rebounds.MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TXW 124-113OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden30PTSJ. Harden14RBSJ. Harden15ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets played on Wed March 3rd 2021. The Nets beat the Rockets 132 to 114. James Harden led the scoring with 29 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 10 rebounds.WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TXW 132-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden29PTSD. Jordan10RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu March 11th 2021. The Nets beat the Celtics 121 to 109. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 40 points, James Harden led in assists with 8 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.ThursdayThu Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 121-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving40PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden8ASTSYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat March 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Pistons 100 to 95. James Harden led the scoring with 24 points, James Harden led in assists with 10 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.SaturdaySat Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 100-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden24PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 15th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Wed March 17th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 17 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Fri March 19th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 19 Amway Center, Orlando, FL8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun March 21st 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tue March 23rd 2021 at 10:00pm EDT at Moda Center Portland, OR. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Mar 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR10:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz on Wed March 24th 2021 at 10:00pm EDT at Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 24 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT10:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Fri March 26th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 29th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 31st 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu April 1st 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Sun April 4th 2021 at 2:00pm EDT at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 04 United Center, Chicago, IL2:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon April 5th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:00pmETYES2, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 7th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES2, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat April 10th 2021 at 8:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Mon April 12th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Target Center Minneapolis, MN. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Apr 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN8:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wed April 14th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri April 16th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat on Sun April 18th 2021 at 3:30pm EDT at AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 18 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL3:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tue April 20th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA. Watch the game on YES2, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Apr 20 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA7:30pmETYES2, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Wed April 21st 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Amalie Arena Tampa, FL. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 21 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL7:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri April 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun April 25th 2021 at 3:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:30pmETYES2, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Tue April 27th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Amalie Arena Tampa, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Apr 27 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Thu April 29th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Apr 29 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri April 30th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETYES2, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sun May 2nd 2021 at 3:30pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on YES2, ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun May 02 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI3:30pmETYES2, ABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tue May 4th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on YES2, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue May 04 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI7:30pmETYES2, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks on Thu May 6th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at American Airlines Center Dallas, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu May 06 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX7:30pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets on Sat May 8th 2021 at 10:00pm EDT at Ball Arena Denver, CO. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat May 08 Ball Arena, Denver, CO10:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Tue May 11th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue May 11 United Center, Chicago, IL8:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed May 12th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.WednesdayWed May 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETYES2WCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat May 15th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat May 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYTBDETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun May 16th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun May 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYTBDETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter