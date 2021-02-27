Nets vs. Mavericks: With Kevin Durant Out, Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson Have Elevated

Hamstring will keep Durant out through All-Star break
Posted: Feb 26, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have learned that they will continue to be without Kevin Durant through the All-Star break as they seek to extend an eight-game win streak that is the longest active string in the NBA when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

They’ve done so despite Durant playing in just one of those games, missing the last six due to a hamstring strain. But the last two weeks have seen Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson among those stepping in to establish themselves in the rotation as consistent contributors. It’s been a breakthrough, after Johnson played little over the season’s first two months and Shamet began his first season in Brooklyn in a shooting slump.

In Thursday’s win over Orlando, Shamet had his second-highest scoring game as a Net with 19 points, making 5-of-9 3-pointers. Johnson had just six points, but they came on two 3-pointers early in the second quarter as the Nets turned their entire night around after a brutal shooting showing in the first quarter. Johnson’s two threes were part of the 15-5 run that put the Nets ahead for good on the way to a 37-point win.

“I'm really proud of those guys, first of all, for hanging in there,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Tyler getting into the rotation and taking his opportunity so well, and Landry struggled shooting the ball, and he's a very conscientious person, and he might hold on too tight to things, and so to see him stick with it, rely on his work and overcome it has been great. He works his butt off and fights out there defensively and plays with pace on offense so even when he's not shooting he has an impact. But when he starts to shoot the ball like he is now he adds a layer and element to our team, so really proud of all of our bench guys who have really come into their own, to a man. I think it's given our team depth, confidence and given the whole group feel in a sense more robust. So it's fun to see those guys playing well and performing at this level.”

Through 16 games as of Jan. 27, Shamet was shooting 28.6 percent from 3-point range, with DNPs in four of the previous five games. In the one game he did play, he missed all five of his threes. When he returned to make 3-of-7 3-pointers against Oklahoma City on Jan. 29, it was the first of nine double-figure scoring nights in the next 14 games. Over that stretch, Shamet is shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range.

“I think any bench player, especially on a team like this, has to embrace coming in and not really knowing fully what you're gonna have to walk into,” said Shamet. “Each game's different. There's games like tonight where we come out a little bit flat and it's the bench's job to kind of try to get us going. So I'll give Tyler Johnson credit. He came in, started picking up the ball, and then there's been nights where he's made shots and certain other guys have had to make shots, take on defensive matchups, so it kind of changes from game to game, but you've just gotta be willing to come in with the right energy, have the right energy all the time, I think that's No.1, and understand that every game might have a different role I guess you might say.”

Johnson played in just seven of Brooklyn’s first 24 games, but he’s been steadily in the rotation since the Feb. 6 game against Philadelphia, with Durant out at the time due to health and safety protocols. His defensive energy has been “outstanding,” said Nash, and like Shamet, he’s been shooting it well from 3-point range — 42.1 percent over his last nine games.

That’s going to be key for playing alongside the playmaking Harden off the bench. For both players, at least 70 percent of their field goal attempts this season have come from 3-point range.

“It's very important that they have the swagger,” said Kyrie Irving. “They need that swagger. And that swagger comes with the confidence that we feed them and we just want them to continue to ask questions out there, to be at a different level than even they thought they could reach and that's part of the communication we have here, is we want to continue to raise that bar for one another. We can all do more. And if we all do a little bit more, then collectively, we will separate ourselves amongst the group of teams in our league. So, I'm looking forward to seeing their growth continue — but a few more games of them shooting well and doing great things is coming. So, just continue to stay on them. Even here. We stay on them. Just, that standard, match it. We played in Miami. We played in L.A. And now we're here collectively figuring this out along with other guys... it means something to us. So, we want those guys to be on board and play well.”

DURANT UPDATE

Kevin Durant’s absence will extend through Brooklyn’s next three games up to the All-Star break, the Nets announced on Friday following a follow-up MRI on his right hamstring.

“He’s disappointed clearly,” said Steve Nash. “He got himself through one of the most devastating injuries in basketball and playing at an All-Star level or even MVP level, and for it to kind of get shut down for a little while is very disappointing for him. Having said that, it could always be worse. So we’ll continue to monitor him and he’s going to be back this season and we’ll all be grateful when that time comes, but not until he’s ready.”

That will make nine games missed due to the hamstring strain. In addition, Durant missed three games due to health and safety protocols before returning for one game, against Golden State on Feb. 13. So as the Nets hit the All-Star break next week, Durant will have missed 12 of 13 games.

In 19 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 52.4 percent overall and 43.4 percent from 3-point range in 35.7 minutes per game.

“He's an amazing, amazing basketball player,” said Nash. “And anytime you have the Lamborghini in the garage, it's meant to be on the road. So, we're all disappointed. But the team is going to be fine for stretches without Kevin. It's more, you have this incredible player, and you want to build with him, and beyond that you just want Kevin to play.”

In addition, Jeff Green is again questionable for Saturday’s game. He’s missed Brooklyn’s last two after leaving Sunday’s game against the Clippers with a right shoulder contusion.

“I think we’re optimistic he’ll be back soon,” said Nash. “I can’t say for sure, but I think the feeling is that every day he’s getting better, not more concerned. Hopefully, he’s back quickly here. But long-term, we don’t feel like this is a situation that can snowball into something worse. We feel like it’s something that’s only going to get better.”

ROBERSON, SHUMPERT ARE BACK

The Nets signed guard/forward Andre Roberson and guard Iman Shumpert to 10-day contracts after having waived both players on Tuesday night. Roberson first signed with Brooklyn on Feb. 16 and appeared in two games. Shumpert, who played 13 games for the Nets during the 2019-20 season, signed with Brooklyn on Jan. 30 and played in one game prior to being waived on Tuesday.

TYLER COOK ON A 10-DAY

Tyler Cook made his first appearance for the Nets with six minutes in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win over Orlando. A 6-foot-8 forward, Cook was signed to a 10-day contract on Thursday after playing eight games in the G League this season for the Iowa Wolves, averaging 20.8 points on 59.8 percent shooting with 9.6 rebounds.

Cook previously played 13 games last season for Cleveland and Denver, along with 29 G League games in 2019-20.

“It was a pretty quick process for me,” said Cook of joining the Nets. “I had an interview with Sean Marks and Jeff Peterson probably about a week ago, and then Tuesday night, we had a game in the G-League. Got a call that night that I would be on a 10-day in Brooklyn and then came out here on Wednesday. So yesterday I was actually able to play in the game a little bit so it's been a hectic last few days, but it's been fun so, in terms of what I bring to the team, just a guy that's defensive minded, you know what I'm saying. I do the little things and just try to make an impact on the game whichever way I can. If that's defending and rebounding, setting other guys up, so just trying to do everything I can to complement this group.”

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS

The Mavericks are 15-16, but they’ve won seven of their last 10 games. Dallas is 26th in the NBA in defensive rating (113.6), 27th in both rebounding (42.6) and rebound percentage (48.1), 21st in blocks (4.5), 26th in assists (22.5), and 29th in steals (6.3). Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks with 28.5 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game, and 9.0 assists per game — fourth in the NBA.

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2020-21 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    18PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    7RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 113-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    25PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    5ASTS
    DeAndre Jordan
    YES Network, ESPN2
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 123-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 104-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-116OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 145-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Durant
    9ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 96-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    28PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    4ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 122-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    30PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    29PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    18RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Johnson
    7ASTS
    Tyler Johnson
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    28PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNT OT, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 110-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    43PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Green
    9RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 116-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    36PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    34PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 116-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    34PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 135-147OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    38PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    12RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 113-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    38PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    7RBS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 98-85

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    20PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 132-128OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    W 147-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 146-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    37PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 124-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    7RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 108-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    26PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 111-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 104-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    35PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    W 134-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    23PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    16ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    W 136-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    13RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Green
    8RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 109-98

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    23PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 112-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    37PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 127-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    B. Brown
    29PTS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:30pmET
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 17 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 19 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    10:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 24 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    10:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 04 United Center, Chicago, IL
    2:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:00pmET
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:30pmET
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Apr 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    8:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 18 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    3:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 20 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    7:30pmET
    YES2, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 21 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    7:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:30pmET
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 27 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 29 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun May 02 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    3:30pmET
    YES2, ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 04 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    7:30pmET
    YES2, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu May 06 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat May 08 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
    10:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 11 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed May 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES2WCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat May 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun May 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    WFAN
    Watch Game

