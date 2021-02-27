Nets vs. Mavericks: With Kevin Durant Out, Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson Have Elevated
Hamstring will keep Durant out through All-Star break
Posted: Feb 26, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets have learned that they will continue to be without Kevin Durant through the All-Star break as they seek to extend an eight-game win streak that is the longest active string in the NBA when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.
They’ve done so despite Durant playing in just one of those games, missing the last six due to a hamstring strain. But the last two weeks have seen Landry Shamet and Tyler Johnson among those stepping in to establish themselves in the rotation as consistent contributors. It’s been a breakthrough, after Johnson played little over the season’s first two months and Shamet began his first season in Brooklyn in a shooting slump.
In Thursday’s win over Orlando, Shamet had his second-highest scoring game as a Net with 19 points, making 5-of-9 3-pointers. Johnson had just six points, but they came on two 3-pointers early in the second quarter as the Nets turned their entire night around after a brutal shooting showing in the first quarter. Johnson’s two threes were part of the 15-5 run that put the Nets ahead for good on the way to a 37-point win.
“I'm really proud of those guys, first of all, for hanging in there,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Tyler getting into the rotation and taking his opportunity so well, and Landry struggled shooting the ball, and he's a very conscientious person, and he might hold on too tight to things, and so to see him stick with it, rely on his work and overcome it has been great. He works his butt off and fights out there defensively and plays with pace on offense so even when he's not shooting he has an impact. But when he starts to shoot the ball like he is now he adds a layer and element to our team, so really proud of all of our bench guys who have really come into their own, to a man. I think it's given our team depth, confidence and given the whole group feel in a sense more robust. So it's fun to see those guys playing well and performing at this level.”
Through 16 games as of Jan. 27, Shamet was shooting 28.6 percent from 3-point range, with DNPs in four of the previous five games. In the one game he did play, he missed all five of his threes. When he returned to make 3-of-7 3-pointers against Oklahoma City on Jan. 29, it was the first of nine double-figure scoring nights in the next 14 games. Over that stretch, Shamet is shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range.
“I think any bench player, especially on a team like this, has to embrace coming in and not really knowing fully what you're gonna have to walk into,” said Shamet. “Each game's different. There's games like tonight where we come out a little bit flat and it's the bench's job to kind of try to get us going. So I'll give Tyler Johnson credit. He came in, started picking up the ball, and then there's been nights where he's made shots and certain other guys have had to make shots, take on defensive matchups, so it kind of changes from game to game, but you've just gotta be willing to come in with the right energy, have the right energy all the time, I think that's No.1, and understand that every game might have a different role I guess you might say.”
Johnson played in just seven of Brooklyn’s first 24 games, but he’s been steadily in the rotation since the Feb. 6 game against Philadelphia, with Durant out at the time due to health and safety protocols. His defensive energy has been “outstanding,” said Nash, and like Shamet, he’s been shooting it well from 3-point range — 42.1 percent over his last nine games.
That’s going to be key for playing alongside the playmaking Harden off the bench. For both players, at least 70 percent of their field goal attempts this season have come from 3-point range.
“It's very important that they have the swagger,” said Kyrie Irving. “They need that swagger. And that swagger comes with the confidence that we feed them and we just want them to continue to ask questions out there, to be at a different level than even they thought they could reach and that's part of the communication we have here, is we want to continue to raise that bar for one another. We can all do more. And if we all do a little bit more, then collectively, we will separate ourselves amongst the group of teams in our league. So, I'm looking forward to seeing their growth continue — but a few more games of them shooting well and doing great things is coming. So, just continue to stay on them. Even here. We stay on them. Just, that standard, match it. We played in Miami. We played in L.A. And now we're here collectively figuring this out along with other guys... it means something to us. So, we want those guys to be on board and play well.”
DURANT UPDATE
Kevin Durant’s absence will extend through Brooklyn’s next three games up to the All-Star break, the Nets announced on Friday following a follow-up MRI on his right hamstring.
“He’s disappointed clearly,” said Steve Nash. “He got himself through one of the most devastating injuries in basketball and playing at an All-Star level or even MVP level, and for it to kind of get shut down for a little while is very disappointing for him. Having said that, it could always be worse. So we’ll continue to monitor him and he’s going to be back this season and we’ll all be grateful when that time comes, but not until he’s ready.”
That will make nine games missed due to the hamstring strain. In addition, Durant missed three games due to health and safety protocols before returning for one game, against Golden State on Feb. 13. So as the Nets hit the All-Star break next week, Durant will have missed 12 of 13 games.
In 19 games this season, Durant is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 52.4 percent overall and 43.4 percent from 3-point range in 35.7 minutes per game.
“He's an amazing, amazing basketball player,” said Nash. “And anytime you have the Lamborghini in the garage, it's meant to be on the road. So, we're all disappointed. But the team is going to be fine for stretches without Kevin. It's more, you have this incredible player, and you want to build with him, and beyond that you just want Kevin to play.”
In addition, Jeff Green is again questionable for Saturday’s game. He’s missed Brooklyn’s last two after leaving Sunday’s game against the Clippers with a right shoulder contusion.
“I think we’re optimistic he’ll be back soon,” said Nash. “I can’t say for sure, but I think the feeling is that every day he’s getting better, not more concerned. Hopefully, he’s back quickly here. But long-term, we don’t feel like this is a situation that can snowball into something worse. We feel like it’s something that’s only going to get better.”
ROBERSON, SHUMPERT ARE BACK
The Nets signed guard/forward Andre Roberson and guard Iman Shumpert to 10-day contracts after having waived both players on Tuesday night. Roberson first signed with Brooklyn on Feb. 16 and appeared in two games. Shumpert, who played 13 games for the Nets during the 2019-20 season, signed with Brooklyn on Jan. 30 and played in one game prior to being waived on Tuesday.
TYLER COOK ON A 10-DAY
Tyler Cook made his first appearance for the Nets with six minutes in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s win over Orlando. A 6-foot-8 forward, Cook was signed to a 10-day contract on Thursday after playing eight games in the G League this season for the Iowa Wolves, averaging 20.8 points on 59.8 percent shooting with 9.6 rebounds.
Cook previously played 13 games last season for Cleveland and Denver, along with 29 G League games in 2019-20.
“It was a pretty quick process for me,” said Cook of joining the Nets. “I had an interview with Sean Marks and Jeff Peterson probably about a week ago, and then Tuesday night, we had a game in the G-League. Got a call that night that I would be on a 10-day in Brooklyn and then came out here on Wednesday. So yesterday I was actually able to play in the game a little bit so it's been a hectic last few days, but it's been fun so, in terms of what I bring to the team, just a guy that's defensive minded, you know what I'm saying. I do the little things and just try to make an impact on the game whichever way I can. If that's defending and rebounding, setting other guys up, so just trying to do everything I can to complement this group.”
ABOUT THE MAVERICKS
The Mavericks are 15-16, but they’ve won seven of their last 10 games. Dallas is 26th in the NBA in defensive rating (113.6), 27th in both rebounding (42.6) and rebound percentage (48.1), 21st in blocks (4.5), 26th in assists (22.5), and 29th in steals (6.3). Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks with 28.5 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game, and 9.0 assists per game — fourth in the NBA.
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 13th 2020. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving18PTSD. Jordan7RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 18th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 113 to 89. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 25 points, DeAndre Jordan led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 113-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant25PTSJ. Allen11RBSD. Jordan5ASTSYES Network, ESPN2Watch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 125 to 99. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 123 to 95. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 123-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving8ASTSABCWFAN-FMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Sun December 27th 2020. The Hornets beat the Nets 106 to 104. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 29 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCL 104-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant29PTSJ. Allen14RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon December 28th 2020. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 116 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-116OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSJ. Allen15RBSC. LeVert11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 30th 2020. The Nets beat the Hawks 145 to 141. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 145-141
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant33PTSJ. Allen13RBSK. Durant9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 1st 2021. The Hawks beat the Nets 114 to 96. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 28 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 4 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 96-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant28PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Durant4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 3rd 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 123 to 122. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 30 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 122-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving30PTSK. Durant11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 5th 2021. The Nets beat the Jazz 130 to 96. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 29 points, Tyler Johnson led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 18 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 130-96
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving29PTSJ. Allen18RBST. Johnson7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu January 7th 2021. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 109. Joe Harris led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris28PTSJ. Allen11RBSC. LeVert10ASTSYES Network, TNT OT, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Fri January 8th 2021. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 115 to 110. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 43 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 110-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert43PTSJ. Green9RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 10th 2021. The Thunder beat the Nets 129 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 36 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 116-129
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant36PTSK. Durant11RBSC. LeVert6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 12th 2021. The Nets beat the Nuggets 122 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 34 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 13 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant34PTSK. Durant9RBSK. Durant13ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Wed January 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Knicks 116 to 109. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 26 points, Chris Chiozza led in assists with 7 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 116-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant26PTSB. Brown14RBSC. Chiozza7ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Magic 122 to 115. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 42 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant42PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 18th 2021. The Nets beat the Bucks 125 to 123. James Harden led the scoring with 34 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden34PTSD. Jordan12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Wed January 20th 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 147 to 135. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 12 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 135-147OT2
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant38PTSK. Durant12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Fri January 22nd 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 125 to 113. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Joe Harris led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 113-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving38PTSJ. Harris7RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 128 to 124. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 31 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant31PTSD. Jordan8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 25th 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 98 to 85. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 20 points, James Harden led in assists with 8 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 98-85
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant20PTSK. Durant13RBSJ. Harden8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Wed January 27th 2021. The Nets beat the Hawks 132 to 128. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 32 points, James Harden led in assists with 15 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GAW 132-128OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant32PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden15ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder played on Fri January 29th 2021. The Nets beat the Thunder 147 to 125. James Harden led the scoring with 25 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 10 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OKW 147-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden25PTSJ. Harden10RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards played on Sun January 31st 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 149 to 146. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DCL 146-149
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant37PTSB. Brown9RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue February 2nd 2021. The Nets beat the Clippers 124 to 120. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 39 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 124-120
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving39PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri February 5th 2021. The Raptors beat the Nets 123 to 117. Joe Harris led the scoring with 19 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 117-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris19PTSJ. Harden7RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Sat February 6th 2021. The 76ers beat the Nets 124 to 108. James Harden led the scoring with 26 points, James Harden led in assists with 10 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PAL 108-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden26PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden10ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Tue February 9th 2021. The Pistons beat the Nets 122 to 111. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 111-122
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSB. Brown9RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed February 10th 2021. The Nets beat the Pacers 104 to 94. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 35 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 104-94
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving35PTSD. Jordan13RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors played on Sat February 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Warriors 134 to 117. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 23 points, James Harden led in assists with 16 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CAW 134-117
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving23PTSJ. Harden8RBSJ. Harden16ASTSABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings played on Mon February 15th 2021. The Nets beat the Kings 136 to 125. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 40 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 13 rebounds.MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CAW 136-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving40PTSJ. Harden13RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns played on Tue February 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Suns 128 to 124. James Harden led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 8 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden38PTSJ. Green8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers played on Thu February 18th 2021. The Nets beat the Lakers 109 to 98. James Harden led the scoring with 23 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CAW 109-98
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden23PTSD. Jordan8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers played on Sun February 21st 2021. The Nets beat the Clippers 112 to 108. James Harden led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CAW 112-108
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden37PTSJ. Harden11RBSK. Irving8ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue February 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Kings 127 to 118. Bruce Brown led the scoring with 29 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 127-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEB. Brown29PTSJ. Harden11RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu February 25th 2021. The Nets beat the Magic 129 to 92. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 9 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 129-92
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSD. Jordan11RBSK. Irving9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat February 27th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Mon March 1st 2021 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Wed March 3rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu March 11th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat March 13th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 15th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Wed March 17th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 17 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Fri March 19th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 19 Amway Center, Orlando, FL8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun March 21st 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tue March 23rd 2021 at 10:00pm EDT at Moda Center Portland, OR. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Mar 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR10:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz on Wed March 24th 2021 at 10:00pm EDT at Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 24 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT10:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Fri March 26th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 29th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 31st 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu April 1st 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Sun April 4th 2021 at 2:00pm EDT at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 04 United Center, Chicago, IL2:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon April 5th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:00pmETYES2, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 7th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES2, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat April 10th 2021 at 8:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Mon April 12th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Target Center Minneapolis, MN. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Apr 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN8:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wed April 14th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri April 16th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat on Sun April 18th 2021 at 3:30pm EDT at AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 18 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL3:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tue April 20th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA. Watch the game on YES2, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Apr 20 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA7:30pmETYES2, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Wed April 21st 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Amalie Arena Tampa, FL. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 21 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL7:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri April 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun April 25th 2021 at 3:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:30pmETYES2, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Tue April 27th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Amalie Arena Tampa, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Apr 27 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Thu April 29th 2021 at 7:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Apr 29 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri April 30th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETYES2, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sun May 2nd 2021 at 3:30pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on YES2, ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun May 02 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI3:30pmETYES2, ABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tue May 4th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on YES2, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue May 04 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI7:30pmETYES2, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks on Thu May 6th 2021 at 7:30pm EDT at American Airlines Center Dallas, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu May 06 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX7:30pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets on Sat May 8th 2021 at 10:00pm EDT at Ball Arena Denver, CO. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat May 08 Ball Arena, Denver, CO10:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Tue May 11th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue May 11 United Center, Chicago, IL8:00pmETYES2WFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed May 12th 2021 at 8:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES2 or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.WednesdayWed May 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETYES2WCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat May 15th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat May 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYTBDETWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun May 16th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun May 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYTBDETWFANWatch Game
