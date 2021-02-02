Nets vs. Clippers: Brooklyn to Host Best of the West

Nets offense is rolling as Western Conference leaders arrive
Posted: Feb 01, 2021

For thirty-nine years after the Nets set a franchise record with 147 points scored in a regulation game, it was unmatched. Then they went out and scored 147 and 146 points in consecutive games. Three of Brooklyn’s four highest single games for offensive efficiency this season came on the just-concluded three-game road trip, and that happened without Kevin Durant playing on Friday or James Harden playing on Sunday.

The Nets head into Tuesday’s game against the LA Clippers leading the league with 122.2 points per game, and they’re second in offensive rating (116.8). Since the acquisition of James Harden, that number jumps to 120.5 over the last nine games, best in the league during that stretch. Brooklyn is also No. 1 in field goal percentage (49.8) and effective field goal percentage (58.1).

But the Nets have also dropped to 25th in the NBA in defensive rating (112.7) and that came back on them when they gave up 48 points in the fourth quarter and 149 in total in Sunday’s loss to the Wizards.

“We knew coming into the season even before we added James that we had a lot of offensive weapons,” said Joe Harris. “Then, you add James, who is easily one of the best offensive players in the game the last five, six, seven, eight years, to plug in with the guys that we have. We can score with the best of them. We could easily be sitting here at the end of the year and say we have one of the better offensive teams to play this game. But that being said, the defense has to follow suit, too. You can’t just always rely on the offense and nights like tonight are kind of indicative of that.”

The Nets had won eight of their last 10 going into Sunday night’s game, even with what is now a 118.3 defensive rating over their last 11 games.

“I think defensively we’re gonna start to figure it out,” said Durant. “They made shots tonight. They got to the paint and we, for the most part I think that we made them shoot over top of us, they made some tough ones too. But I think we’ll continue to keep getting better, man. This was a tough one. We gave up 149 points, 108 shots for them. That’s not looking great for us defensively, giving up that many points, but I’ve got faith in our team and our guys and we can start to put it together on both sides of the ball and continue to keep growing. That’s all we can do.”

CLUTCH GAMES

Some things don’t seem to change. The Nets ranked 11th or higher in clutch games played in each of the last three seasons; games within five points in the final five minutes. After Sunday’s 149-146 loss in Washington, the Nets lead the league in such games with 14 out of their 22 played this season. They’re second in wins in clutch games, with eight, and second in points scored in those situations with an average of 12.8.

NASH ON IMAN SHUMPERT

On Saturday, the Nets announced the signing of 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard Iman Shumpert. This will be the 10th NBA season for Shumpert, who played 13 games for Brooklyn during the 2019-20 season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game. Signed into a roster exception last season due to the suspension of Wilson Chandler after injuries sidelined Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert, Shumpert gave Brooklyn a defensive boost that helped the Nets turn things around after a 4-7 start.

“He gives our group some juice, energy and life; it’s important,” said Nets coach Steve Nash. “And then I think he has a reputation of playing extremely hard, defending, doing the dirty work. So, that's always positive to bring someone who's got a lot of fight and competitive spirit.”

With the signing last week of center Norvel Pelle, the Nets have now grown their roster to 14 players, plus two two-way contracts, after the four-for-one trade for James Harden. Pelle was available for the first time on Sunday, but did not play against Washington.

“We had to fill the roster spots, so we’re not saying these guys are going to come in in unbelievable condition and rhythm and change our group and change our outcomes,” said Nash. “We had to fill it, and we identified two guys that add value to our group and can help us even if they don’t play. We have to hopefully put them in a position where they can get themselves into a game shape and rhythm and see if they’re able to help us on the floor. But I think they are two guys that can help the team off the floor as well. So we feel comfortable with these two guys joining our team.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS

The Clippers are 16-5 and in first place in the Western Conference after winning 10 of their last 11. They lead the NBA in net rating (7.8) with the league’s third-best offensive rating (116.7). They’re first in 3-point percentage (41.6), first in free throw percentage (85.1), and fourth in field goal percentage (48.0). LA has been efficient while playing the second-slowest pace in the league (98.05), and with that, ranking 28th in field goals attempted per game (85.7). The Clippers are fifth in defensive rebound percentage (75.6) and give up the second-fewest second chance points in the league (10.4). Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers with 25.9 points per game, and averages 5.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and is third in the league with 1.9 steals per game. Paul George is average 23.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Leonard and George are both shooting 50 percent from the field, with George hitting 45.4 percent on 3-pointers and Leonard 41.0. Serge Ibaka averages 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 52.7 percent and 39.3 percent from 3-point range.

