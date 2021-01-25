Nets vs. Heat: Brooklyn and Miami in a Rematch
Nets held off Miami for 128-124 win on Saturday
Posted: Jan 24, 2021
Job one for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night was shoring up the defense after two disappointing games in Cleveland. They did enough in the 128-124 win over Miami, particularly in limiting the Heat to 28.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and outrebounding them 47-30, allowing just two offensive boards. They’ll face the Heat again on Monday night at Barclays Center.
“For the most part, I think we were more physical and we were communicating,” said James Harden. “And we were on a string. That helps our rebounding, that helps our positioning – to help each other out. So, like I said, communication is very key. And as long as we have each other’s back, we are able to get stops at a high level.”
With Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro out, and the Heat misfiring from deep, most of the offense came from center Bam Adebayo, who scored 41 points on 14-of-20 shooting, plus 12-of-14 from the line.
“Bam was exceptional in the midrange,” said Nets coach Steve Nash. “But we made him take tough shots. He got a lot of good rolls tonight. He's a terrific player. But overall, it took a really hot night from him in the midrange to get them back in the game. So that's positive. We're not giving up a bunch of 3s to them, especially for the first three quarters. That's really positive, because when they do have their guys they can get hot from 3, and that's one way they can beat you.”
“I thought we played with a sense of urgency,” said Kevin Durant. “We made sure our technique was right and our schemes. I think we did a good job of forcing those guys off the 3-point line. They threw it to Bam, who is an All-Star in the post, and he did his thing. Jeff (Green) and (DeAndre Jordan) made him shoot tough shots all night. You’ve got to live with those. He’s such a great player that he’s going to keep them in the game with his passing and rebounding and shotmaking. I think overall we did a solid job. Duncan Robinson didn’t get as loose. I mean, he got a few late, but he didn’t get as loose. So, I think we followed the gameplan.”
HEAT ZONE
The Heat threw heavy doses of zone defense at the Nets on Saturday, with little effect. Brooklyn — averaging 120.3 points per game for the season and now 124.6 in five games since James Harden’s arrival — put up 128 points while shooting 53.7 percent. The Heat showed 2-3, 3-2, and even extended their defense into the backcourt for some 2-2-1 press looks.
“That zone, it's not something you face every day,” said Steve Nash. “So, trying to figure it out and stay calm, stay poised, play principles more so than sets.”
The Nets also made 19-of-37 3-pointers (51.4 percent) with Joe Harris tying his career-high with seven makes on 12 attempts while scoring 23 points. Jeff Green, now shooting 51.9 percent from deep, made 3-of-4.
“I think sometimes it just happens in the flow of the game,” said Harris, who made six threes and scored 20 points by halftime. “A lot of my shots were early on where they were playing zone guys were getting into the gaps. We struggled against the zone against Cleveland and it was noticeably better tonight where we were denting it, getting in the paint, making simple plays where it's a lot of kickouts that allowed me to get a lot of room and looks early on.”
SECOND UNIT
Brooklyn’s starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan on Saturday was its 12th different starting group in 18 games. New starting groups also mean new second units and updated rotations overall.
Steve Nash said before the game that it’s something that can keep changing, even if only because circumstances will demand so. Jeff Green came off the bench again to pair with Reggie Perry in the frontcourt and give Brooklyn some more size with the second group, while James Harden and Joe Harris played extensive minutes with the reserves as Nash went nine deep with Bruce Brown and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot also in the mix.
“That second unit is just growing, trying to learn and figure it out and play together,” said Nash. “And they just struggled a little bit, and that's gonna happen sometimes. So they're capable; we’ve got to develop them. The alternative is to play our starters 40-plus minutes. So fortunately we had a little bit of a cushion, and although we lost the momentum and the lead thereabouts, we still were able to win the game and keep the minutes in a relatively acceptable zone. So that's part of our development. That's part of taking the long road here and not necessarily trying every night to wear our guys and not develop the second unit.”
DURANT FOR 30, AGAIN
With 31 points against the Heat on Saturday, Kevin Durant has now scored 30 or more points in seven of the 13 games in which he’s played. He’s also scored at least 25 points in his last 12. Durant is second in the league in scoring with 31.2 points per game, and shooting 53.8 percent overall and 47.5 percent from 3-point range. In Saturday’s game he moved up to 27th on the NBA’s all-time points list with 23,336.
“I feel like I’m getting more opportunities,” said Durant. “As each game goes on, coach is putting in more sets. Everybody plays with the pass here, so guys are going to get looks all game, especially if you play a lot of minutes. It’s on me to finish those shots, and I feel like I left a few shots on the table tonight that I’d like to make. But for the most part, I’m trying to be smart and efficient in my movements out there. I think I can definitely get better, but I’m moving in the right direction.”
ABOUT THE HEAT
Miami was without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Avery Bradley in Saturday’s loss to Brooklyn, and all three are expected to be out for Monday’s game as well with reports that none made the trip to Brooklyn. So the Nets got a full dose of Bam Adebayo on Saturday. He put up 41 points and is leading the Heat with 20.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game on 61.7 percent shooting.
Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders
Upcoming Home Games
2020-21 Season
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
- 2019
- 2020
- All Seasons
- Summer League
- Preseason
- Regular Season
- Post Season
- Play In
- Home
- Away
- All Teams
- 76ers
- Bucks
- Bulls
- Cavaliers
- Celtics
- Clippers
- Grizzlies
- Hawks
- Heat
- Hornets
- Jazz
- Kings
- Knicks
- Lakers
- Magic
- Mavericks
- Nets
- Nuggets
- Pacers
- Pelicans
- Pistons
- Raptors
- Rockets
- Spurs
- Suns
- Thunder
- Timberwolves
- Trail Blazers
- Warriors
- Wizards
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 13th 2020. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving18PTSD. Jordan7RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 18th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 113 to 89. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 25 points, DeAndre Jordan led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 113-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant25PTSJ. Allen11RBSD. Jordan5ASTSYES Network, ESPN2Watch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 125 to 99. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 123 to 95. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 123-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving8ASTSABCWFAN-FMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Sun December 27th 2020. The Hornets beat the Nets 106 to 104. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 29 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCL 104-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant29PTSJ. Allen14RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon December 28th 2020. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 116 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-116OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSJ. Allen15RBSC. LeVert11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 30th 2020. The Nets beat the Hawks 145 to 141. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 145-141
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant33PTSJ. Allen13RBSK. Durant9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 1st 2021. The Hawks beat the Nets 114 to 96. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 28 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 4 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 96-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant28PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Durant4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 3rd 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 123 to 122. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 30 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 122-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving30PTSK. Durant11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 5th 2021. The Nets beat the Jazz 130 to 96. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 29 points, Tyler Johnson led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 18 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 130-96
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving29PTSJ. Allen18RBST. Johnson7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu January 7th 2021. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 109. Joe Harris led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris28PTSJ. Allen11RBSC. LeVert10ASTSYES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Fri January 8th 2021. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 115 to 110. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 43 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 110-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert43PTSJ. Green9RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 10th 2021. The Thunder beat the Nets 129 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 36 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 6 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 116-129
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant36PTSK. Durant11RBSC. LeVert6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 12th 2021. The Nets beat the Nuggets 122 to 116. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 34 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 13 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 9 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant34PTSK. Durant9RBSK. Durant13ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Wed January 13th 2021. The Nets beat the Knicks 116 to 109. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 26 points, Chris Chiozza led in assists with 7 assists, and Bruce Brown led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 116-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant26PTSB. Brown14RBSC. Chiozza7ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 16th 2021. The Nets beat the Magic 122 to 115. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 42 points, James Harden led in assists with 14 assists, and James Harden led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant42PTSJ. Harden12RBSJ. Harden14ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon January 18th 2021. The Nets beat the Bucks 125 to 123. James Harden led the scoring with 34 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harden34PTSD. Jordan12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Wed January 20th 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 147 to 135. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 12 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 12 rebounds.WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 135-147OT2
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant38PTSK. Durant12RBSJ. Harden12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Fri January 22nd 2021. The Cavaliers beat the Nets 125 to 113. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 38 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and Joe Harris led by grabbing 7 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHL 113-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving38PTSJ. Harris7RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat January 23rd 2021. The Nets beat the Heat 128 to 124. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 31 points, James Harden led in assists with 11 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 8 rebounds.SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 128-124
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant31PTSD. Jordan8RBSJ. Harden11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks on Wed January 27th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Fri January 29th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on Sun January 31st 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 2nd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri February 5th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sat February 6th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Tue February 9th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 10th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors on Sat February 13th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Chase Center San Francisco, CA. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Mon February 15th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA10:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns on Tue February 16th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Phoenix Suns Arena Phoenix, AZ. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ10:00pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thu February 18th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA10:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Sun February 21st 2021 at 8:00pm EST at STAPLES Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA8:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu February 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat February 27th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Mon March 1st 2021 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Wed March 3rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter