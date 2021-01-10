Nets vs. Thunder: Brooklyn Thrives Through a Tough Week
Shorthanded Nets won two of three before tight loss in Memphis
Posted: Jan 09, 2021
It’s been a challenging and unpredictable week for the Brooklyn Nets as they head into Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center.
They lost Kevin Durant and then Tyler Johnson due to health and safety protocols, while Kyrie Irving has missed the last two games due to personal reasons. Still, they beat Utah and Philadelphia, then went down to the wire against Memphis after erasing an early 22-point deficit in the second half of a home/road back-to-back. They’ll take a 5-5 record into Sunday’s game. Nets head coach Steve Nash said before both Thursday and Friday’s game that Durant was expected to be available Sunday as long as he continued to test negative for the coronavirus. On Saturday, the Nets listed Durant as probable and Irving as questionable against OKC.
“Everybody is battling their own issues over the course of this season and two out of three in this league is pretty solid,” said Joe Harris after Friday night’s game in Memphis. “I mean, to be an elite team where we want to go, we need to be a little bit better and have a little better win ratio. But for right now, in terms of small victories, I think it’s a good step in the right direction. We’ve been playing, at least these last couple games, more competitively I think. Just bringing out good energy. I think today in the first half we dipped a little bit from what we had built up the last two games, but we regained it the second half and I think we’re going to kind of carry this momentum and obviously it’s going to help a lot when we get Ky back and Kevin back.”
Over the last three games, Brooklyn’s net rating of 13.3 is the best in the NBA this week. Its defensive rating of 101.3 is also No. 1, although it took a bit of a jump when Memphis got off to a big first-quarter start on Friday. But the Nets settled things down in limiting the Grizzlies to 30-of-71 shooting over the final three quarters and just 7-of-23 from 3-point range, 30.4 percent.
“We played pretty good basketball in stretches,” said Caris LeVert. “I think it will be important for all of us to keep this momentum going when those two get back because obviously they are a huge part of our team and we need them to play well in order to do what we want to do. So, I think for us it was good to kind of get our confidence, get our looks and things like that because we’re going to need that going forward for sure.”
HARRIS HITS 70
Joe Harris’ franchise-record streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer made was pushed to the limit on Friday before he connected with under a minute to go. The league leader in 3-point percent in 2018-19 — he ranked seventh last season — Harris is off to another fast start in shooting 52.6 percent from deep through 10 games, currently ninth in the NBA. He’s ninth in NBA history with a career 43.0 percentage.
After starting 155 straight games dating back to the end of the 2017-18 season, Harris has come off the bench for the last three, beginning with Tuesday’s rotation reshuffling in the wake of Kevin Durant’s absence.
“I think it’s more mentally than anything else,” said Harris of coming off the bench. “When you’re starting, obviously, you don’t really have time to sit back and absorb the game. You’re right into it. I’ve obviously started here for a while, but my first couple of years in Brooklyn, I didn’t start. So, it’s not like this is foreign territory for me and I know how to get myself ready to go where you hope to come in and try to get your legs underneath you. You’re able to come in and at least try to make an immediate impact. That’s what the bench is supposed to do. I’m looking at our plus-minus today, and it definitely wasn’t good enough. The bench, we’ve got to come in and do a better job of maintaining what the starters have built up. You don’t want to have any dip off. We have enough depth on this team where we can say that we’re not going to have dip off when the second unit comes in. You’ve got to maintain and build off whatever the first unit has done.”
THOSE CLASSIC UNIFORMS
The Brooklyn Nets broke out their Classic Edition uniforms on Thursday, a throwback to the jerseys they wore for a single season in 1990-91. The decade was known for some wholesale style makeovers throughout the league between then and the time Nets coach Steve Nash entered the NBA in 1996. The Nets will be back in the tie-dyes Sunday against Oklahoma City and Tuesday against Denver.
“There's some great ones. I think the ones that we're going to wear tonight are great and definitely could tell they, I don't want to go as far to say they're a period piece but they have a date on them in a sense a style, an era I think it's super fun,” said Nash before Thursday’s game. “I wouldn't say that about every uniform of every era, but they certainly have some classics from each era, but we do have some classics and I think it's cool we're going to roll those out.”
ABOUT THE THUNDER
The young Grizzlies have been struggling on the offensive end, although they’ve shown a little uptick in winning three of their last four to get back to .500 at 4-4. Still they’re last in the league in both points (101.9) and offensive rating (100.9), while ranking 27th in field goal percentage (43.8) and 28th in 3-point percentage (32.9). The free looks haven’t been much better — they’re 29th in shooting from the line (69.1). The Thunder have been better on the other side of the ball, where a 107.5 defensive rating has them 11th in the NBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City with 19.8 points and 6.8 assists per game.
Tags
Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders
Upcoming Home Games
2020-21 Season
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
- 2019
- 2020
- All Seasons
- Summer League
- Preseason
- Regular Season
- Post Season
- Play In
- Home
- Away
- All Teams
- 76ers
- Bucks
- Bulls
- Cavaliers
- Celtics
- Clippers
- Grizzlies
- Hawks
- Heat
- Hornets
- Jazz
- Kings
- Knicks
- Lakers
- Magic
- Mavericks
- Nets
- Nuggets
- Pacers
- Pelicans
- Pistons
- Raptors
- Rockets
- Spurs
- Suns
- Thunder
- Timberwolves
- Trail Blazers
- Warriors
- Wizards
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 13th 2020. The Nets beat the Wizards 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 119-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving18PTSD. Jordan7RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 18th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 113 to 89. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 25 points, DeAndre Jordan led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 113-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant25PTSJ. Allen11RBSD. Jordan5ASTSYES Network, ESPN2Watch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue December 22nd 2020. The Nets beat the Warriors 125 to 99. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 125-99
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSTNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Fri December 25th 2020. The Nets beat the Celtics 123 to 95. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MAW 123-95
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving8ASTSABCWFAN-FMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Sun December 27th 2020. The Hornets beat the Nets 106 to 104. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 29 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCL 104-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant29PTSJ. Allen14RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon December 28th 2020. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 116 to 111. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 15 rebounds.MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 111-116OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert28PTSJ. Allen15RBSC. LeVert11ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 30th 2020. The Nets beat the Hawks 145 to 141. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 33 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 145-141
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant33PTSJ. Allen13RBSK. Durant8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri January 1st 2021. The Hawks beat the Nets 114 to 96. Kevin Durant led the scoring with 28 points, Kevin Durant led in assists with 4 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 96-114
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Durant28PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Durant4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun January 3rd 2021. The Wizards beat the Nets 123 to 122. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 30 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kevin Durant led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 122-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving30PTSK. Durant11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets played on Tue January 5th 2021. The Nets beat the Jazz 130 to 96. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 29 points, Tyler Johnson led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 18 rebounds.TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 130-96
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving29PTSJ. Allen18RBST. Johnson7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu January 7th 2021. The Nets beat the 76ers 122 to 109. Joe Harris led the scoring with 28 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 10 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris28PTSJ. Allen11RBSC. LeVert10ASTSYES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Fri January 8th 2021. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 115 to 110. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 43 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jeff Green led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 110-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert43PTSJ. Green9RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun January 10th 2021 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue January 12th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks on Wed January 13th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Madison Square Garden New York, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat January 16th 2021 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 18th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wed January 20th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Fri January 22nd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat January 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks on Wed January 27th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Fri January 29th 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on Sun January 31st 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC7:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 2nd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri February 5th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sat February 6th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Tue February 9th 2021 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 10th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors on Sat February 13th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Chase Center San Francisco, CA. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Mon February 15th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA10:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns on Tue February 16th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Phoenix Suns Arena Phoenix, AZ. Watch the game on YES Network, TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ10:00pmETYES Network, TNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thu February 18th 2021 at 10:00pm EST at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 18 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Sun February 21st 2021 at 8:00pm EST at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Feb 21 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA8:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue February 23rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu February 25th 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat February 27th 2021 at 8:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ABC or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:30pmETABCWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Mon March 1st 2021 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Wed March 3rd 2021 at 7:30pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter