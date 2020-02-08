Nets vs. Raptors: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot Back in Fold as Brooklyn Hits the Road

From two-way to 10-day to multi-year deal for swingman since opening night
Posted: Feb 07, 2020

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will be sticking around after a brief hiatus. Luwawu-Cabarrot’s second 10-day contract expired after Monday’s game against Phoenix, a win in which he scored 13 points and made 3-of-4 3-pointers. The Nets announced Friday they had signed the 6-foot-7 swingman to a multi-year contract before heading off to visit the Toronto Raptors for a Saturday night game.

Luwawu-Cabarrot began the season with Brooklyn on a two-way contract. A first-round draft pick in 2016, he had played for Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and Chicago, and went to training camp with Cleveland this season. After playing in two of Brooklyn’s first 24 games while playing regularly for Long Island in the G League, Luwawu-Cabarrot has played in all but two of the Nets’ last 25 games, dating back to Dec. 14.

He’s averaging 5.2 points in 15.3 minutes per game while shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range.

“I was really thrilled,” said Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. “I sent him a text yesterday, “tu, l’as merite bien.’ You earned it. You really earned it. He texted me back in French, which was nice, ‘I appreciate you coach.’ So we had a nice exchange. And it adds to our international players, and I like that. He fits the style. We play an international style and he fits it. And he earned it. And not just you say he shot it well. I think what the coaches are most impressed with is the question with him is he going to defend at this level? Is he going to give you the grit at this level? He did, so that was just consensus with Sean (Marks), the front office, coaches, we really wanted to go forward with this guy.”

TEMPLE ON TARGET

After Wednesday’s 16-point game against Golden State, Garrett Temple is averaging 10.4 points over Brooklyn’s last eight games, shooting 35.4 percent from 3-point range and 43.0 percent overall. That follows a 12-game Brooklyn stretch in which Temple moved in and out of the lineup due to a knee contusion, missing five games and shooting 25.3 percent in the seven he played.

Since putting the knee issue behind him, Temple did take an elbow from DeAndre Jordan that left him with 16 stitches and a missing eyebrow, but hasn’t felt any ill effects from that.

“I think maybe some of it was the knee, some of it was just thinking about the knee, and just getting in a funk,” said Temple of that shooting slump. “But I do feel really good now. My knee feels real good now and like I said, DJ tried to knock my eye out, but it’s still in there, so yeah, feeling good.”

Temple’s return to health and offensive uptick came shortly after Caris LeVert and Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup as well, though Irving has missed the last two games. In their absence, he had taken on a larger role, often serving as the lead ball-handler with Brooklyn’s second unit. When the Nets have two healthy point guards, as they do now with LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie, Temple can slide back into the role Brooklyn originally envisioned for him as a summer free agent signing.

“Maybe so. My role has changed a lot this season, and that’s part of what I think I bring to a team, being able to be versatile,” said Temple. “I think that does have something to do with it. The guard setup is pretty in-line. Unfortunately, Ky went out, but really know where your minutes are going to come from, know what you’re gonna do, so that it helps with preparation and focus.”

NO TRAVEL FOR IRVING

Kenny Atkinson said guard Kyrie Irving will not be on the two-game road trip that takes the Nets to Indiana on Monday as well. After that, the Nets have one game — Wednesday against the Raptors — before the All-Star break, after which they return to action on Thursday, Feb. 20 against Philadelphia.

Irving suffered a knee sprain against the Wizards on Feb. 1.

“We obviously miss him on the floor,” said DeAndre Jordan. “He’s our floor general. He’s in practice and film sessions and obviously trying to hurry up and get back to 100 percent healthy where we need him but he’s still here and talking to guys and pointing out small different details that we need to do to get better as a team to close to a full 48 minutes as possible.”

RECAPPING THE NUMBERS VS. WARRIORS

The Nets put up some big numbers in their 119-88 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Here’s a quick recap of some of the superlatives:

  • Caris LeVert +43 highest plus/minus for a Net over last 20 seasons
  • Warriors’ 12.8 3-point shooting percentage lowest by a Net opponent (min. 30 attempts) in franchise history
  • Ninth 40-point victory in franchise history and largest margin of victory since Feb. 7, 2009
  • 41-point margin the largest in Barclays Center history
  • Nets averaging 122.6 points over last five games

ABOUT THE RAPTORS

This is the third meeting of the season between the Nets and Raptors. The defending champion Raptors won 110-102 in Toronto on Dec. 14 and 121-102 in Brooklyn on Jan. 4. They’ll play again next Wednesday in Brooklyn. Toronto is 37-14 and in second place in the Eastern Conference going into Friday night’s game at Indiana, having won its last 12 games.

“A tough matchup,” said Kenny Atkinson. “Great challenge. I feel like we’re playing better, they’re on a back-to-back, that gives us a little more confidence. But I’ve said it since the beginning of the year, I think they’re a championship-contending team. I said it when we played them in the exhibition (season). They’re really good. And they’re playing without (Marc) Gasol, which makes it even more impressive. It’s a real credit to them.”

The Raptors are second in the NBA in defensive rating (104.6) and fourth in net rating (6.6). They’re second in the league in opponent field goal percentage (42.8) and third in opponent effective field goal percentage (50.2). The Raptors are second in the league in steals (8.8), eighth in assists (25.7) and seventh in free throw percentage (79.6).

Toronto is fifth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.5), seventh in 3-pointers attempted (36.2), third in 3-point percentage (37.4) and gets 36.1 percent of its points on 3-pointers, the fourth-highest mark in the league.

Fourth-year forward Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 23.7 points and averages 7.7 rebounds and guard Kyle Lowry averages 19.7 points and 7.3 assists. Both have been selected to play in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Guard Fred VanVleet averages 17.6 points and 7.0 assists and shoots 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

Tags
Irving, Kyrie, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Timothe, Temple, Garrett, Atkinson, Kenny, Nets

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2019-20 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 137-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    22PTS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    12RBS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Oct 10 Mercedes-Benz Arena
    W 114-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    20PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Kurucs
    8RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Oct 12 Shenzhen Universiade Center
    W 91-77

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    19PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    4ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 126-127OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    50PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Oct 27 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 133-134OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    27PTS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    12RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 109-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    20PTS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 135-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 08 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 119-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    34PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 10 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    L 112-138

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 12 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 114-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Nov 14 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 93-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    17PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    TNTWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 16 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Harris
    8ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 86-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    22PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    17RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 24 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 103-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    30PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 25 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    W 108-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    21RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 27 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 110-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    22PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    32PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    29PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 04 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 130-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    27PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 06 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 111-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    22PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 105-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 102-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 17 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    W 108-101OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    31PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 19 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    L 105-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    41PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    20RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 82-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    G. Temple
    9RBS
    Garrett Temple
    S. Dinwiddie
    3ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 28 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    L 98-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 30 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 115-122OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    36PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    14RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 02 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 111-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harris
    5ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 06 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 89-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    16PTS
    Joe Harris
    W. Chandler
    9RBS
    Wilson Chandler
    G. Temple
    4ASTS
    Garrett Temple
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 103-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    21PTS
    Taurean Prince
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    14ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 108-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    21PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    32PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    11ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 106-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    17PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    20PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 121-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    45PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 26 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 97-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    5RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 133-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    54PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    8RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 107-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 08 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 20 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    8:00pmET
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 26 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Feb 28 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 03 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:30pmET
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 10 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 12 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    10:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 13 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    9:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 27 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Apr 03 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 07 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 09 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 11 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Apr 13 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter