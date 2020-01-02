Nets vs. Mavericks: Brooklyn Opens Up 2020 in Dallas

DALLAS — The loss in Minnesota on Monday night that dropped the Brooklyn Nets to 16-16 and sent them into 2020 on a three-game losing streak was notable for being out of character for the extended period the team has been without Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert. After surrendering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Nets gave up 19 points in the five-minute overtime, allowing Minnesota to make 7-of-10 shots.

In the month of December, the Nets were one of the NBA’s top defensive teams, ranking third in defensive rating (104.2), second in defensive effective field goal percentage (48.0), and second in opponent field goal percentage (41.3).

That performance had been the foundation of Brooklyn winning 12 of its first 18 games while playing without both Irving and LeVert. Frustration with the recent performance is relative to what the Nets had done over the previous five weeks.

“That’s how much I think of this team and these guys and how well we were playing,” said head coach Kenny Atkinson. “The standards have been raised. They raised the standards themselves, and for some reason, we’ve lost our mojo and I’m not sure why. Trust me, it’s not about the three losses, it’s not about dramatizing the loss. It’s more about the way we’re playing the game right now, that our process isn’t where it should be right now.”

The counter to Brooklyn’s defensive play over the last month is the struggles on offense. During that same stretch, the Nets have been 28th in the league in offensive rating (104.1) and effective field goal percentage (48.9) and last in 3-point field goal percentage (30.9).

“When I look back on (Monday’s game), I thought it was more, some of our decision-making quite honestly,” said Atkinson. “Not just in the pick-and-roll, in drive-and-kick, I thought we didn’t make the best decisions. Lengthy film session to take a look at it. I always say this, 70 percent of our time or even more is spent on the defense. It’s little bit on me, we’ve got to pay more attention to offense and helping these guys out.”

CARIS LEVERT CLOSING IN

Caris LeVert is out for the finale of this three-game road trip in Dallas on Thursday, but the swingman has been on the road with the team and participated fully in practice on Wednesday.

“I’m really close to playing,” said LeVert. “I feel good, my body feels good, so I can’t wait to get out there and help the team.”

LeVert’s return should give a boost that the Brooklyn offense needs. Kenny Atkinson described him as a “swiss army knife” who can slot into multiple positions, but there is an obvious need for point guard play behind Spencer Dinwiddie. After running through the team practice covering some plays and sets, LeVert stuck around for an additional workout.

“It’s more rhythm,” said Atkinson. “I just think it’s a different deal and it’s a little bit my philosophy that guys need a certain amount of contact and a certain amount of play to get their rhythm, but we’re close.”

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS

The Mavericks are 21-12 after dropping their last two games to the Lakers and Thunder. Led by Luka Doncic, Dallas has one of the most effective offenses in the NBA. The Mavericks are first in offensive rating (114.9), fourth in points per game (116.3), and fifth in effective field goal percentage (54.1).

Dallas is aggressive from 3-point range, ranking second in 3-pointers made (15.1) and attempted (41.5) while shooting 36.4 percent. Possession is a weapon for the Mavs; they’re third in rebounds per game (48.1) and they turn it over just 13.1 times per game, the second lowest rate in the league.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson called the Mavericks “the best offensive team in the league” after Brooklyn’s practice session on Thursday afternoon.

Doncic, last season’s Rookie of the Year, leads Dallas across the board with 29.0 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game and 8.9 assists per game. He’s third in the NBA in both points and assists. Kristaps Porzingis averages 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

“I think his IQ, understanding the game, is what really stands out,” said Atkinson. “I would say his strength. Guys kind of bounce off him. Once he gets a straight line drive, it’s tough to get him off his line. His maturity and, I know he got into it the other night, but it’s just kind of his bravado. He acts like a star at such a young age. It’s something you have or you don’t have. He’s got it.”