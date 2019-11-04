Nets vs. Pelicans: One More Before the Road for Brooklyn

Nets get Pelicans at home before five-game road trip
Posted: Nov 03, 2019

Saturday night’s loss in Detroit had all the twists and turns of the first 10 days of the season for the Brooklyn Nets, a 2-4 start that has included two overtime losses and a third in which they were within a point twice in the final minute.

The Nets were alternately down by 12, up by 14, and down by 13 before their late push came up short.

“We were up 15 and we couldn’t extend the lead,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “They started chipping away. I told the guys we have to do it for longer. We’re doing it in stretches.”

The Nets allowed Detroit to take 29 free throws, and currently rank 21st in allowing 26.2 free throw attempts per game. One night earlier, they had held the league-leading Houston Rockets (32.4 free throw attempts per game) below their average with 27 attempts.

“It’s an issue,” said Atkinson. “Last year we were good at keeping teams off the line. I thoguht we bailed them out a bunch of times. It’s not only physical, it’s a mental part too.”

The Nets have one home left in their opening stretch of five out of seven at Barclays Center before they take off for a five-game road trip, their longest of the season. They’ll host the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night.

“I just think it takes time,” said Atkinson. “It’s going to take time to get together and get on the same page and close out a game. It’s a new team we have to have patience. I like the guys’ spirit and attitude and playing hard.”

TIGHTENING THE ROTATION

Prior to Friday night’s win, Kenny Atkinson acknowledged the Nets were still tinkering with their rotations, with changes still to come. After the Nets went 10 deep through the first four games, the rotation has been tighter over the last two.

The first change was the first DNP for David Nwaba on Friday night. Dzanan Musa got a first half opportunity, but he and Rodions Kurucs played a total of 14 minutes, with most of the minutes going to Brooklyn’s first eight.

Saturday night in Detroit, the Nets used nine players, with Nwaba and Musa both out, and all but Kurucs’ 15 minutes again going to the first eight players.

NETS NUMBERS

Kyrie Irving posted his third career triple-double on Saturday night with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He is second in the NBA with 30.5 points per game.

After leading the league in 3-point shooting last season, Joe Harris is off to another strong start. He’s made 20-of-35 attempts, a 57.1 percent rate. The Nets lead with league in shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

DeAndre Jordan had 10 rebounds on Saturday night, and has grabbed double-digit boards in four of Brooklyn’s six games. With Jordan averaging 10.0 rebounds and Jarrett Allen averaging 9.7, the Nets are second in the league with 50.7 rebounds per game.

Brooklyn is fifth in the league in effective field goal percentage (54.0).

ABOUT THE PELICANS

The Pelicans have gotten off to a 1-5 start after a radical refit in the offseason.

The centerpiece of the rebuild, No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, has yet to play due to knee surgery. But New Orleans was busy at the draft, adding Nickeil Alexander-Walker with a No. 17 pick that originally belonged to the Nets, plus No. 8 pick Jaxson Hayes.

New Orleans also added Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart in the blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers, then picked up vets JJ Redick and Derrick Favors.

Ingram is off to a strong start with 23.5 points per game, shooting 51.5 percent overall and 50 percent from 3-point range on 5.3 attempts per game, plus 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

New Orleans is ninth in pace (105.58) but first in field goal attempts (95.7). With Ball averaging 7.3 assists and Jrue Holiday 6.8, they lead the league with 29.7 assist per game. They’re fifth in offensive rating (110.4) but 28th in defensive rating (113.8).

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2018-19 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    15PTS
    Caris LeVert
    T. Graham
    9RBS
    Treveon Graham
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 110-108OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 10 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
    L 91-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    7RBS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 12 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 113-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 100-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Oct 20 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 112-132

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 24 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    W 102-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    18PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 26 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    L 115-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    7RBS
    Ed Davis
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 29 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 96-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-119OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 104-82

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    26PTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    J. Allen
    5ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 09 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    W 112-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 10 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    L 100-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    24PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 113-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    31PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    14RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 16 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    W 115-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 119-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 20 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    W 104-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    20PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 21 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 113-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    27PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    18PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Carroll
    7RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    38PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 91-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    11RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-131OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 88-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    14PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 112-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    22PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 106-105OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    15RBS
    Ed Davis
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 112-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    11ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 12 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    W 127-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 144-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    32PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 115-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 19 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 96-93

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Kurucs
    24PTS
    Rodions Kurucs
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 111-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Kurucs
    10RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 134-132OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    37PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    15RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 28 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 87-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    33PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 29 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 115-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Napier
    32PTS
    Shabazz Napier
    K. Faried
    10RBS
    Kenneth Faried
    S. Napier
    7ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 126-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 04 FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
    W 109-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 06 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    28PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    13RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 07 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 95-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Kurucs
    24PTS
    Rodions Kurucs
    K. Faried
    12RBS
    Kenneth Faried
    S. Napier
    6ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 105-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    34PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    14RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 16 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 145-142OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    33PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    24RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    10ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 18 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    W 117-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    40PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    31PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 114-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    29PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Pinson
    19PTS
    Theo Pinson
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 104-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    S. Napier
    5ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    .
    30PTS
    .
    8RBS
    .
    7ASTS
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 31 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    L 114-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 02 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 89-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 94-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    18PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 135-130

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    27PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    10RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    D. Russell
    11ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    28PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7RBS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    14ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 13 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    W 148-139OT3

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    36PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 99-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    17PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Napier
    10ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 23 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 117-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    40PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-85

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    12RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 116-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    28PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    T. Graham
    7RBS
    Treveon Graham
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 112-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Harris
    7RBS
    Joe Harris
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 02 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    L 88-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    15PTS
    Joe Harris
    R. Kurucs
    7RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 127-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Carroll
    22PTS
    DeMarre Carroll
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    11ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 09 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 114-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 103-75

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    A. Crabbe
    10RBS
    Allen Crabbe
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 13 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    L 96-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    .
    25PTS
    .
    11RBS
    .
    7ASTS
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 16 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 98-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    .
    22PTS
    .
    11RBS
    .
    4ASTS
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 17 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    L 116-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    32PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 19 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    W 123-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    44PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    12ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 22 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 111-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    26PTS
    Joe Harris
    E. Davis
    15RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 25 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    L 144-148OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    39PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    14RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 28 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 110-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    22PTS
    Joe Harris
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    10RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 110-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Harris
    8RBS
    Joe Harris
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 121-131

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    28PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    14RBS
    Ed Davis
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 105-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    27PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 06 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    W 133-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 07 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 108-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    20PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Kurucs
    7RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game

Post Season

  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 13 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    W 111-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Apr 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 123-145

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    6RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    4ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Apr 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 115-131

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    7RBS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Russell
    3ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Apr 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    25PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 23 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 100-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    21PTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Napier
    10ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    Watch Game

