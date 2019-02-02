Nets vs. Magic: Shabazz Napier Stepping Up to Keep Nets in Gear

With Dinwiddie out, reserve guard playing well in a bigger role
Posted: Feb 01, 2019

ORLANDO — Shabazz Napier's 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds remaining Thursday night in San Antonio kept the Nets alive and gave them one more chance -- another Napier 3-pointer that fell short at the buzzer as he drew contact on the shot -- before they fell short in a 117-114 loss.

More than a one-shot or one-game contribution, it parallels the way Napier has helped keep the Nets playing at a consistent level since he moved into a larger role with the thumb injury that has sidelined Spencer Dinwiddie.

"Shabazz has been fantastic, 24 points, 25 points," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson before the San Antonio game on Thursday. "I don’t know how much more we can ask of him. Tenacious defense. He’s really filled in nicely so far and was a big reason we squeezed that win out against Chicago. If you don’t have Shabazz’s 24, I’m not sure you get that game."

In four games without Dinwiddie, Napier has averaged 16.7 points, including back-to-back 20-point games against Boston and Chicago. For the fifth-year-guard in his first year with the Nets, his role continues to grow. He was out of the rotation briefly in December, but stepped back in as the Nets turned to guard-heavy lineups after some frontcourt injuries.

Napier regularly played in lineups that featured him sharing the floor with fellow point guards D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie as the Nets embraced an attacking style with multiple -- and versatile -- ball-handlers on the floor that put pressure on defenses.

Now with Dinwiddie out, he's seeing increased minutes and more time on the ball.

"For me, it is gratifying because sometimes when you work your tail off and sometimes you're not going to play and then you get a chance to play and it doesn't really show," said Napier. "For me it's been showing and I'm excited about it because I put in a lot of work."

The 6-foot-1 Napier is no carbon copy of the 6-foot-6 Dinwiddie, but he brings his own unique strengths to the court that sets him apart from Brooklyn's other guards.

"Defensively, he’s more of a pest," said Atkinson. "He forces turnovers. He picks up full court. Against Chicago, he got a big steal that was a momentum swing. I’d probably say he’s more of a pure scorer. He can score the ball. He’s like the Eddie Houses and those guys who used to come off the bench in the NBA and just light it up. He can really light it up and then provides great pressure defense."

Pressure -- attacking both offensively and defensively -- tends to define Napier's style on the court.

"For me, it's just, I know what I'm great at and I've got to just go out there and try and do it, and defensively is one of the things I hang my hat on," said Napier. "I feel as though defense comes with a lot of pride and a lot of competitiveness."

One element that Napier does mirror is Dinwiddie's ability to get to the rim -- and to the free throw line.

"I had some frustrating moments with him in terms of holding the ball too much, actually not embracing driving and quick decisions," said Atkinson. "I think the pace he's playing with now is helping him get to the rim. So he's getting out on the break with his speed and then he's getting downhill. The free throw thing, he's always been pretty good at that, and that helps your efficiency, right, getting to the line. it's an added bonus. Overall I'm really pleased."

CLUTCH GAMES

Going into Thursday's game at San Antonio, the Nets had won 12 of their last 14 clutch games -- defined as games with a margin within five points in the final five minutes -- and six straight games decided by three points or less.

But that streak came to an end in the 117-114 loss in which the Nets let a seven-point fourth-quarter lead slip away. At Friday's practice, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson mentioned the small details that he felt made a difference down the stretch.

"Sometimes made shots hide that stuff," said Atkinson. "We try to be above that and understand, so even when we win we'll show them. But last night it kind of bit us in the backside. We kind of broke down, some gritty things, the rebounding especially, then some mental mistakes and transition defense and man-to-man defense."

Also part of the equation on Thursday? The opponent. With polished scorers like LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan operating in Gregg Popovich's system, the Spurs were prepared to capitalize.

"Your margin of error against a well-coached, well-oiled machine is a little different," said Atkinson. "Maybe against a lesser team you pull it out anyway. On the road, against a good team, you can't make that many mistakes and expect to win."

CHALLENGING CALENDAR

The Nets pushed the Spurs to the limit on Thursday in a tough road test in a city where they haven't won since 2003, against one of the league's great coaches and a team that has nearly matched the Nets as one of the league's best over the last two months.

The 117-114 loss was the start of a challenging road for the Nets with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets -- owners of two of the NBA's top three records -- due in Brooklyn next week. There's also another trip to Toronto just before the All-Star break as the Nets go on for a stretch playing without Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Allen Crabbe.

But the Nets have thrived since early December even dealing with those challenges, picking up wins against Toronto, Philadelphia and Boston along the way.

"I try to look at it one game at a time," said Kenny Atkinson before Thursday's game in San Antonio. "We’ve had these stretches before and have fared decently and have fared decently on the road. So, I know we’re capable, but that doesn’t make it any easier. We understand this is a big task before the All-Star break, and then, post-All Star we have a tough schedule. It’s a little bit of a measuring stick to see if we can get a few wins against these elite teams, see how far we’ve come, especially with Spencer out and other guys out and guys coming back. That kind of whole thing. It’s going to be interesting to see how we fare against these guys.

ZONED IN

Against San Antonio on Thursday night, the Nets turned to a high volume of zone defense, relying on it maybe as much as they have in any single game this season.

"It’s up there. Top three," said Atkinson. "It helped us, especially with their big studs, (LaMarcus) Aldridge and (DeMar) DeRozan. It helped with the post-up game. It helped keep DeRozan in front of us, No. 1 in the league in drives."

Deep into the fourth quarter, the Spurs were still shooting under 40 percent for the game, and the Nets extended to a 97-80 lead. A 13-4 San Antonio run made the difference, and the Nets never recovered."

"Well, it’s because we were missing," said Atkinson. "When we missed, we went back in man-to-man. Off makes, we’re in zone. We missed and they ran out and that’s kind of how they got downhill on us. I do think that zone was effective after makes. It kept them in front of us a little bit. They move around, they’re fast, they drive the ball."

ABOUT THE MAGIC

Brooklyn and Orlando are playing for the third time in 16 days with the Nets having won the first two, including a big comeback win in Orlando on Jan. 18. That's been part of a slide that has dropped the Magic to 21-31 with losses in seven of their last nine games, though they are coming off a 107-100 win against Indiana on Thursday. Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 20.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game and is shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range. Forward Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds and guard D.J. Augustin is shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range, eighth in the NBA.

Tags
Napier, Shabazz, Atkinson, Kenny, Nets, Magic, Preview

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2018-19 Season

Summer League

  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 06 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 80-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dawson
    19PTS
    Shawn Dawson
    S. Christon
    4ASTS
    Semaj Christon
    J. Webb III
    8RBS
    James Webb III
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 76-90

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Pinson
    16PTS
    Theo Pinson
    J. McLaughlin
    6ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    7RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 69-78

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    Y. Watanabe
    14PTS
    Yuta Watanabe
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPNU
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jul 11 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 102-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    M. Doyle
    21PTS
    Milton Doyle
    M. Doyle
    6ASTS
    Milton Doyle
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPN 2
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 13 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 79-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Davis
    19PTS
    Tyler Davis
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    9RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    ESPNU
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    15PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Graham
    9RBS
    Treveon Graham
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 110-108OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 10 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
    L 91-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7RBS
    D'Angelo Russell
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 12 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 113-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YES
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 100-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Oct 20 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 112-132

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 24 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    W 102-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    18PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 26 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    L 115-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    7RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 29 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 96-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-119OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 104-82

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    26PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    5ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 09 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    W 112-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 10 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    L 100-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    24PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 113-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    31PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    14RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 16 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    W 115-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 119-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 20 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    W 104-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    20PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 21 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 113-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    27PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    18PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    7RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    38PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 91-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    11RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-131OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 88-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    14PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 112-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    22PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 106-105OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    15RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 112-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    11ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 12 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    W 127-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 144-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    32PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 115-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 19 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 96-93

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Kurucs
    24PTS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 111-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Kurucs
    10RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 134-132OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    37PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    15RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 28 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 87-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    33PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 29 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 115-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Napier
    32PTS
    Shabazz Napier
    S. Napier
    7ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    K. Faried
    10RBS
    Kenneth Faried
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 126-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 04 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    W 109-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 06 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    28PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    13RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 07 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 95-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Kurucs
    24PTS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Napier
    6ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    K. Faried
    12RBS
    Kenneth Faried
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 105-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    34PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    14RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 16 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 145-142OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    33PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    10ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    24RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 18 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    W 117-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    40PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    31PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESRadio Stream on WFAN.com
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 114-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    29PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Pinson
    19PTS
    Theo Pinson
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 104-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Napier
    5ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 31 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    L 114-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 02 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 13 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YES, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 23 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 02 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 09 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 13 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 16 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 17 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 19 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 22 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 25 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    10:00pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 28 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 06 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    5:00pmET
    YES, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 07 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    5:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP