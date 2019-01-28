Nets vs. Celtics: Brooklyn Brings a Winning Streak Back to Boston

Napier and Davis have brought their bench boost from Portland to Brooklyn
Posted: Jan 27, 2019

Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier have given the Brooklyn Nets everything they were looking for after being signed as free agents over the summer, and the pair made a huge impact Friday night against the New York Knicks.

The 109-99 victory was Brooklyn's sixth straight going into Monday night's matchup with the Boston Celtics, and the Nets now have the NBA's best record over their last 24 games with a 19-5 mark.

Davis has been rock-solid reliable as Brooklyn's backup center, and Friday night he stepped forward with 17 points and 16 rebounds, matching his season highs in each category. He scored nine of his points late in the third quarter and early in the fourth as the Nets began to pull away.

"Ed was a difference-maker," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "His physicality, his reads out of the pick and roll, they were blitzing the pick and roll. You've got to hit the big guy. D'Angelo did an unbelievable job, didn't force stuff, got it out of there. Ed made great reads. He looked like a point guard out there. His toughness, his physicality has helped us so much this year."

Napier moved up to a bigger role in the rotation with Spencer Dinwiddie sidelined with a thumb injury and delivered 18 points, teaming with Theo Pinson to lead a second-quarter push that got the Nets even at halftime after they trailed by as many as 11 points.

While he only shot 3-for-13, Napier made 11-of-12 free throws, giving the Nets the driving element they were missing without Dinwiddie.

"We needed that," said Atkinson. "I thought we needed that spark, especially their 5 was blitzing the pick and roll and then they were switching everything else. So the team switch, you need to get downhill. You need to break the guy down. That's why, Spencer, teams don't switch on us so much, because he can just blow by the big guy and I thought Shabazz created that for us. He took the mismatch, he took them on, obviously got downhill, got to the free throw line."

Davis and Napier both came to Brooklyn from Portland, where they played on consecutive playoff teams with the Trail Blazers, helping Portland to the Western Conference's No. 3 seed in last season's playoffs.

"No matter what, you put Shabazz out there, five minutes, 10 minutes, 15, he's going to be ready," said Davis. "If you don't play him, he's at practice the next day ready to go. He's one of the hardest working guys that I've played with. He's a dog out there."

Napier has a high game of 32 points this season against Milwaukee on Dec. 29, and while he's averaging 9.0 points in 16.7 minutes per game, that comes out to a per 36 scoring rate of 19.4. Davis, long one of the NBA's strongest per-minute rebounders, is rebounding at a career high per 36 rate of 17.1, second in the league only to Miami's Hassan Whiteside (17.2) and ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond.

Davis has also been at the top or among the league leaders in offensive, defensive, and overall rebounding percentage all season long.

"At the end of the day, you're going to need somebody to rebound," said Napier. "No one makes all their shots, so you need somebody that's going to be in there, be a junkyard dog, who's going to fight for every rebound. He gets unappreciated a lot, but I think games like this you start to realize why he is so pivotal. You're going to need him in the toughest moments and I think today he did a great job."

MISSING SPENCER

The Nets will continue to be without Spencer Dinwiddie for awhile after he undergoes surgery to repair ligaments in his thumb. It will be a test, but the Nets have been thriving for nearly two months now while dealing with other injuries and overcoming the obstacles.

"Just like we've done all year," said Atkinson before Friday's game. "We've had various guys miss games and miss some time. I've always said we're a deeper team than we've been in the past and guys have stepped up. We've had some little bit of struggles but we seem to be resilient enough to get through those, the injuries we've had in the past."

As he did Friday night, Napier will continue to absorb a bigger role in Dinwiddie's absence. The versatile guard has been regularly playing in lineups that included either or both of Dinwiddie or D'Angelo Russell, but will see some more time solo at the point.

"I've always been a Shabazz Napier advocate," said Atkinson before Friday's game. "Really wanted him on our ball club. I think he's played well for us. I think it's a great opportunity for him tonight. And he'll get to man the point himself, which I think he's another guy that, he's a point guard at the end of the day. So it's a great opportunity for him."

ABOUT THE CELTICS

Monday's in January are for the Celtics. This will be the third Monday meeting in the last four weeks for Brooklyn and Boston, with the teams splitting home wins. Now the Nets are headed back to Boston, where they lost 116-95 on Jan. 7. That was part of a four-game Boston win streak that was followed by a three-game slide that included a 109-102 loss to the Nets at Barclays Center on Jan. 14. The Celtics followed with five straight wins before losing 115-111 to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Boston (30-19) is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games ahead of the sixth-place Nets (27-23). The Celtics are third in the NBA in net rating (6.1), fifth in defensive rating (104.9) and 10th in offensive rating (111.0). Kyrie Irving leads Boston with 23.7 points and 6.9 assists per game.

Davis, Ed, Napier, Shabazz, Atkinson, Kenny, Celtics, Nets

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2018-19 Season

Summer League

  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 06 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 80-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dawson
    19PTS
    Shawn Dawson
    S. Christon
    4ASTS
    Semaj Christon
    J. Webb III
    8RBS
    James Webb III
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 76-90

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Pinson
    16PTS
    Theo Pinson
    J. McLaughlin
    6ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    7RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 69-78

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    Y. Watanabe
    14PTS
    Yuta Watanabe
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPNU
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jul 11 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 102-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    M. Doyle
    21PTS
    Milton Doyle
    M. Doyle
    6ASTS
    Milton Doyle
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPN 2
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 13 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 79-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Davis
    19PTS
    Tyler Davis
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    9RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    ESPNU
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    15PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Graham
    9RBS
    Treveon Graham
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 110-108OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 10 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
    L 91-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7RBS
    D'Angelo Russell
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 12 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 113-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YES
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 100-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Oct 20 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 112-132

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 24 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    W 102-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    18PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 26 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    L 115-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    7RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 29 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 96-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-119OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 104-82

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    26PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    5ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 09 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    W 112-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 10 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    L 100-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    24PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 113-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    31PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    14RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 16 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    W 115-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 119-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 20 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    W 104-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    20PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 21 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 113-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    27PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    18PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    7RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    38PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 91-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    11RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-131OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 88-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    14PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 112-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    22PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 106-105OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    15RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 112-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    11ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 12 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    W 127-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 144-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    32PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 115-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 19 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 96-93

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Kurucs
    24PTS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 111-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Kurucs
    10RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 134-132OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    37PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    15RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 28 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 87-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    33PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 29 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 115-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Napier
    32PTS
    Shabazz Napier
    S. Napier
    7ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    K. Faried
    10RBS
    Kenneth Faried
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 126-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 04 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    W 109-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 06 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    28PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    13RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 07 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 95-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Kurucs
    24PTS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Napier
    6ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    K. Faried
    12RBS
    Kenneth Faried
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 105-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    34PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    14RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 16 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 145-142OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    33PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    10ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    24RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 18 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    W 117-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    40PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    31PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESRadio Stream on WFAN.com
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 114-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    29PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Pinson
    19PTS
    Theo Pinson
    D. Russell
    4ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 31 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 02 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 13 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YES, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 23 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 02 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 09 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 13 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 16 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 17 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 19 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 22 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 25 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    10:00pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 28 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 06 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    5:00pmET
    YES, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 07 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    5:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game

