Nets vs. Magic: Brooklyn Heads to Orlando on a High From Houston Comeback

Nets have evened their record at 23-23 and moved into sixth place
Posted: Jan 18, 2019

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off an epic win Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, coming back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter and then from a seven-point deficit in overtime in their 145-142 win.

After Spencer Dinwiddie stunned the Rockets with three 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds of regulation, including the tying triple to force overtime with eight seconds remaining, the Nets ultimately outscored the Rockets 10-0 in the final 72 seconds of OT, with Dinwiddie putting Brooklyn in the lead for good with his three-point play on a drive with 28 seconds to go.

It was Brooklyn's 27th "clutch" game of the season, defined as a game with a margin of five points in the last five minutes, which is tied with the Lakers for the most in the NBA. But after losing 12 of their first 16 such games, the Nets have won nine of their last 11. They're also 8-5 in games decided by three points or less, with the 13 such games also the most in the NBA.

"We've had it go the other way, right, in the beginning of the season," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "So we're starting to get some payback. I think it really speaks to how together our team is and how everybody is contributing. Obviously Spencer made some phenomenal plays but defensively I thought we made some good plays. We gave up 70 threes somehow, so we're going to have to look at that, but listen, that's what they do. It's a great all-around team effort."

The Nets head into Orlando for Friday night's game against the Magic having evened their record at 23-23 after winning 15 of their last 20 games. They're now tied for sixth place in the Eastern Conference with the Miami Heat (21-21).

"I'll say this, I'll admit it, that's real progress. I've really been, back off, I don't want to get ahead or have a parade or anything. But that's real, big-time progress," said Atkinson. "Really, the group deserves it. With the injuries we've had, with different guys stepping up, through that losing streak how they stayed together. It's a heck of an accomplishment, but I think these guys want more. When the confidence grows like that in a team, you just feel it. You feel the momentum. And you felt it on the bench during the game, then feel it in the locker room. There's a rise in confidence. It's great to see."

DINWIDDIE IN THE CLUTCH

Wednesday night's show wasn't an entirely new thing from Spencer Dinwiddie. We've seen this before; the game-winning shots, the fourth-quarter takeovers. But this may have been his best show yet.

From the 5:50 mark of the fourth quarter through the end of the game, Dinwiddie scored 25 of Brooklyn's final 46 points.

"We've got to put in a new play, it was called everybody get out of the way," said Kenny Atkinson. "Really, it was 1-4 flat and give him space to roam. We had to play quick. No plays. He thrives in that situation where he's got driving lanes."

Ultimately, Dinwiddie finished with 33 points on 13-for-22 shooting, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range, plus 10 assists.

"Just fantastic. He was unbelievable," said Atkinson. "And then, I liked that he didn't settle, especially on that three-point play off the offensive rebound from (Treveon Graham). TG gets the offensive rebound, kicks it out to Spence, Spence doesn't take a bad three, he drives it and he gets the and-1. So I thought the threes were great, but I also love how he was driving the ball to the rim too."

20 AND 20

With Clint Capela out for the Rockets on Wednesday, it was evident from the start that Houston was going to have a problem with Jarrett Allen. The Rockets started the undersized and inexperienced rookie Gary Clark (6-foot-8, 15.7 minutes per game) and looked lost in pick and roll coverages right from the beginning.

Allen scored eight of Brooklyn's first 21 points and had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds by halftime.

"They were small. I thought he punished them early. They were switching everything, and he rolled to the rim and we just kind of threw it up to him," said Atkinson. "We kind of made them think, like, 'OK, we're gonna have our 7-footer, you're gonna have to guard him too.' We didn't do it with the post up, we did it with the pick and roll. And then his rebounding."

Allen ended up posting career highs in rebounds (24) and minutes (43) while scoring 20 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

"I think in past games we wouldn't keep Jarrett out there when they're playing small ball," said Atkinson. "And we said the heck with it. He's playing so well, I don't care if they have five guards out there. You're gonna have to guard a guard. And he was guarding (James) Nunnally, and guarding P.J. Tucker. It's a great growth game for him tonight. He was great."

GRAHAM'S BIG NIGHT

Treveon Graham was just five games back from a hamstring injury that cost him 37 games when he found himself in Brooklyn's starting lineup. With injuries to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jared Dudley, the 6-foot-5 swingman has started at the 4 spot against Toronto, Boston and Houston.

Kenny Atkinson has raved about the swingman's defense and physicality since training camp, but he struggled the show the 3-point stroke that made him an attractive offseason acquisition to begin with. In his first six games back, Graham shot 3-for-24 from 3-point range.

But as Atkinson has said -- and been proven right -- about DeMarre Carroll and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson this season, it takes a little time to get back in rhythm. And in a game in which every little contribution mattered, Graham's was huge against the Rockets on Wednesday.

He scored a career high 21 points in 31 minutes, shooting 7-for-9 overall and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. With the Nets trailing by seven points and under 90 seconds remaining in overtime, Graham opened the 10-0 run that closed the game with a 3-pointer. Less than a minute later, he grabbed the offensive rebound off a Jarrett Allen free throw miss that led to Spencer Dinwiddie's go-ahead three-point play.

"He made huge plays," said Atkinson. "Even the corner three. I've been telling you, he's gonna make 'em, he's gonna make 'em. The coaches keep telling me, he's making them in practice, he's making them in training. That big offensive rebound he had to kick out to Spencer, and then the corner three he hit in the left corner, that was huge. And then I thought his D on Harden, he did a good job. He gave us a real physical presence on a great player."

ABOUT THE MAGIC

The Magic are 19-25 and have dropped to 10th place in the Eastern Conference after losing five of their last seven games, although the two wins came against the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. Orlando ranks 25th in offensive rating (104.8) and 27th in points per game (103.6) and doesn't generate much in extra offense. The Magic are 18th in 3-point percentage and 17th in 3-point attempts, 30th in free throw attempts, 28th in steals and 27th in points off turnovers, 28th in offensive rebounding and 25th in second-chance points. Seven-footer Nikola Vucevic is the type of stretch 5 that has given the Nets trouble, and he had a pair of double-doubles in three games against Brooklyn last year, including a 41-point game. Vucevic leads the Magic with 20.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game and is shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range. Forward Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds and guard D.J. Augustin is shooting 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Dinwiddie, Spencer, Graham, Treveon, Atkinson, Kenny, Nets

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2018-19 Season

Summer League

  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 06 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 80-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dawson
    19PTS
    Shawn Dawson
    S. Christon
    4ASTS
    Semaj Christon
    J. Webb III
    8RBS
    James Webb III
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 76-90

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Pinson
    16PTS
    Theo Pinson
    J. McLaughlin
    6ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    7RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 69-78

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    Y. Watanabe
    14PTS
    Yuta Watanabe
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPNU
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jul 11 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 102-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    M. Doyle
    21PTS
    Milton Doyle
    M. Doyle
    6ASTS
    Milton Doyle
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPN 2
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 13 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 79-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Davis
    19PTS
    Tyler Davis
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    9RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    ESPNU
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    15PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Graham
    9RBS
    Treveon Graham
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 110-108OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 10 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
    L 91-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7RBS
    D'Angelo Russell
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 12 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 113-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YES
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 100-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Oct 20 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 112-132

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 24 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    W 102-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    18PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 26 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    L 115-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    7RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 29 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 96-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-119OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 104-82

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    26PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    5ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 09 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    W 112-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 10 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    L 100-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    24PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 113-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    31PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    14RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 16 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    W 115-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 119-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 20 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    W 104-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    20PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 21 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 113-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    27PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    18PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    7RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    38PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 91-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    11RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-131OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 88-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    14PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 112-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    22PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 106-105OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    15RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 112-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    11ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 12 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    W 127-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 144-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    32PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 115-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 19 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 96-93

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Kurucs
    24PTS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 111-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Kurucs
    10RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 134-132OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    37PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    15RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 28 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 87-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    33PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 29 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 115-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Napier
    32PTS
    Shabazz Napier
    S. Napier
    7ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    K. Faried
    10RBS
    Kenneth Faried
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 126-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    22PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    13ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 04 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    W 109-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 06 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    28PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    13RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 07 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 95-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    R. Kurucs
    24PTS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Napier
    6ASTS
    Shabazz Napier
    K. Faried
    12RBS
    Kenneth Faried
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-100

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    16RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 105-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    34PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Carroll
    14RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 16 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 145-142OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    33PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    10ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    24RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 18 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    W 117-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    40PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 31 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 02 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 13 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YES, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 23 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 02 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 09 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 13 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 16 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 17 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 19 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 22 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 25 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    10:00pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 28 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 06 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    5:00pmET
    YES, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 07 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    5:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP