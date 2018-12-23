Nets vs. Suns: Brooklyn's Rodions Kurucs Coming off Career-High Game

In his fifth career start on Friday night, rookie Rodions Kurucs extended his career high for points for the third time in 10 days, putting up 24 points against the Indiana Pacers.

Granted, the career is relatively short so far; 17 games total. In fact, Kurucs had the highest scoring game for a Net in the first 17 games of his career since Brook Lopez scored 25 in in game No. 8 of his rookie season back in 2008.

But in another relatively short period of time, Kurucs' role and impact are growing rapidly.

"It's hard to take him out of the game," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "It wasn't the plan to play him 34 minutes, and he's earning his minutes. He's earning his play, and it's a pleasant, pleasant surprise for a 20-year-old kid."

In Philadelphia on Dec. 12, Kurucs scored 13 points in a big road win at Philadelphia. Two nights later, he was in the starting lineup in place of the injured Allen Crabbe and pushed his career high to 15 points. He ended up starting the final four games of Brooklyn's seven game win streak.

Kurucs scored 15 of Friday night's 24 points in the second half, helping lift the Nets out of a 10-point halftime hole and into a third-quarter lead. He made two threes in the first few minutes of the half -- Joe Harris had another in between -- to get Brooklyn's offense charged up.

With the game tied at 100, Kurucs knocked down his third 3-pointer in three second-half attempts to put the Nets up with just over three minutes to go. From the 4:07 mark until the end of the game, Kurucs was actually the only Net to score, with seven points in the stretch.

Over his five starts, Kurucs is averaging 12.5 points on 52.8 percent shooting, including 43.8 percent from 3-point range -- a number that got a big boost from Friday night's deep display -- plus 4.0 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game.

"More comfortable. More confident," said Kurucs. "I see how coach trusts me. He gives me more playing time. I'm just going and getting it."

STREAK SNAPPED

The Nets head into Sunday night's game against the Phoenix Suns with their two-week, seven-game win streak snapped with Friday night's loss.

It was potentially a season-changing swing for the Nets, even as they continue to play without Caris LeVert and lost Allen Crabbe for the last five games. The Pacers had won seven straight until losing their last two by a combined five points before facing the Nets on Friday and are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets took a big hit from Indiana early, falling behind by 15 points while the Pacers made 10 of their first 14 shots. But they kept the game within striking distance by closing within 10 at halftime, and broke out in taking a third-quarter lead.

"You look at how we've been playing lately, and even today, Indiana's a really good team and it was a battle," said Joe Harris. "We've been playing the right way. Trying to make sound plays at both ends. Playing with the pass. Being unselfish. Doing it collectively. We've got to keep that consistent and the approach has got to be the same."

ABOUT THE SUNS

Phoenix is 8-24, but has won its last four games going into Saturday night's game against the Wizards. That includes a 111-103 road win against the Celtics on Wednesday. Leading scorer Devin Booker had 25 against the Celtics and is averaging 30.3 in Phoenix's last three games after being out for six games. Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in last June's draft, had 23 points and 18 rebounds against the Celtics. Booker is averaging 24.5 points and 6.6 assists. Ayton is averaging 16.0 points and 10.4 rebounds. Kelly Oubre, recently acquired from Washington, will make a quick return to Barclays Center after playing here for the Wizards last Friday.