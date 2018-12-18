Nets vs. Lakers: Brooklyn's Win Streak Gets a LeBron-Level Challenge

Nets are going wild on offense in winning five straight games
Posted: Dec 18, 2018

On the morning of Tuesday, December 18, the second longest active winning streak in the NBA belongs to the Brooklyn Nets.

Only Indiana's 7-0 run exceeds Brooklyn's current stretch of five straight. The Pacers will visit Barclays Center on Friday, but first the Nets host LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

The winning streak has stabilized Brooklyn's season after a string of eight straight losses.

"That's the NBA, almost in a nutshell," said Joe Harris of the way things have turned for the Nets. "The swings are big when you're playing, and the swings are big even over the course of the season or course of the year. We knew that. Obviously it's tough when you're in the midst of an eight-game losing streak to think long term. But you look back, and at the end of that eight games I think we had 57 more games left. That's kind of the way you have to view it, that you have a lot of season left and lot of time to right the ship, and that's kind of where we're at right now."

Coach Kenny Atkinson described the home-heavy swing that began after Thanksgiving as an opportunity for the Nets to "make some money." They came up empty early, but they've won their last three at Barclays Center with three more coming up before New Year's, starting tonight.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

The Nets put up 144 points in Sunday's win against the Atlanta Hawks -- an even 72 in each half -- in the second-highest scoring regulation game in team history.

It was the latest big scoring game for the Nets, who have had an offensive outbreak coincide with their win streak.

Brooklyn has a league-leading offensive rating of 119.2 over its last five games. On Dec. 6, the day before the streak started, the Nets were 16th in the league with a rating of 108.2. They're averaging 122.8 points, also first in the league, up from 108.7 and 19th in the NBA on Dec. 6.

"I think we're really sharing the ball," said Kenny Atkinson. "Thirty-four assists two games in a row. That's high level, making the extra pass, good to great, playing with the pass, all the stuff we have been preaching since the beginning and then, obviously, that thing is going in. I would add to that, our drive game. We are an aggressive driving team and that opened stuff up for our shooting."

For the season, the Nets are second in the league in drives per game with 51.8, and that's up only slightly over the last five games, to 52.6. But they've seen big jumps in shooting percentages. Overall field goal percentage has gone from 44.1 and 26th through Dec. 6 to 50.2 and second over the last five games. Three-point field goal percentage is up to 40.4 and second in the NBA over the last five games compared to 34.8 and 19th through Dec. 6.

Brooklyn aims to get its shots at the rim or beyond the arc, mostly avoiding the mid-range areas. Right now, they're feeding off each other, with driving lanes opening up from defenders running shooters off the line, or downhill drives pulling in the defense before kick-outs for open threes.

"What is the defense giving us? We don't have a set thing, we have to get this many threes or this few mid-range shots," said Atkinson, "but it does reinforce what we're trying to accomplish, both on the offensive end, that's a big part of it, the high-value shots."

WINNING ON THE BOARDS

Center Ed Davis has had his two busiest nights of the season over Brooklyn's last three games, with 28 minutes Sunday against Atlanta and 30 minutes earlier in the week at Philadelphia.

Davis had 10 rebounds overall and three offensive in each game. He leads the league in offensive rebound percentage with a career-high 16.4. Over the last five games, the Nets have an offensive rebound percentage of 31.6, fifth in the NBA, elevating them to seventh for the full season with a 29.9 percentage.

"His offensive rebounding has been contagious," said Kenny Atkinson. "Not only is he offensive rebounding, but as a whole I think we're ninth in the league in offensive rebounding. For a team that, it's not our No. 1 thing to do, so what is offensive rebounding? It punishes switches I think. Everybody's switching now. When they switch a guard on Ed Davis, now you've got to worry about Ed Davis cleaning up the offensive rebounds. I think if I'm a coach scheming against the Nets, we've got to be a little careful switching with Ed out there because he's going to punish us on the boards. It's been a big help for our offense."

The Nets have not lost a rebounding battle during their five-game win streak, matching the Sixers and beating the Raptors, Knicks, Wizards and Hawks on the boards.

ABOUT THE LAKERS

The Lakers are 18-12 after Sunday's 128-110 loss to the Washington Wizards. Los Angeles is 16-7 after a 2-5 start and since its eighth game on Oct. 31 has the league's No. 6 defensive rating, 105.0, over 23 games. Overall, the Lakers have a net rating of 1.9, eighth in the league. They're playing the league's third fastest pace at a rate of 103.82. The Nets are 23rd in the league in pace (99.60), but over their five-game win streak that has jumped to 100.51, 12th in the league. LeBron James leads the Lakers with 27.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent.

Tags
Davis, Ed, Harris, Joe, Atkinson, Kenny, Nets, Lakers

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2018-19 Season

Summer League

  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 06 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 80-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dawson
    19PTS
    Shawn Dawson
    S. Christon
    4ASTS
    Semaj Christon
    J. Webb III
    8RBS
    James Webb III
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jul 07 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 76-90

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Pinson
    16PTS
    Theo Pinson
    J. McLaughlin
    6ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    7RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jul 09 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 69-78

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    Y. Watanabe
    14PTS
    Yuta Watanabe
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPNU
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jul 11 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 102-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    M. Doyle
    21PTS
    Milton Doyle
    M. Doyle
    6ASTS
    Milton Doyle
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    ESPN 2
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jul 13 Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
    L 79-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Davis
    19PTS
    Tyler Davis
    J. McLaughlin
    5ASTS
    Jordan McLaughlin
    T. Thompson
    9RBS
    Trevor Thompson
    ESPNU
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    15PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Graham
    9RBS
    Treveon Graham
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 08 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 110-108OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 10 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC
    L 91-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7RBS
    D'Angelo Russell
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 12 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 113-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YES
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 17 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 100-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 107-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Oct 20 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    L 112-132

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    8RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Oct 24 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    W 102-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    18PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Oct 26 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    L 115-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    24PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    11RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Oct 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 114-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    25PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    7RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Oct 29 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 96-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    7RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-119OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Harris
    4ASTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    21PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 06 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 104-82

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    26PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    5ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    E. Davis
    12RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 09 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    W 112-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    23PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 10 ORACLE Arena, Oakland, CA
    L 100-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    24PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 113-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    31PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    14RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    5ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 16 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    W 115-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Nov 17 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 119-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    24PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Russell
    10ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 20 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    W 104-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    20PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 21 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 113-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    27PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    9RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    18PTS
    Joe Harris
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Carroll
    7RBS
    DeMarre Carroll
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Nov 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    38PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 91-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    11RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 125-131OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    26PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    8ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 88-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    14PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    8RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    30PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    6ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 112-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Crabbe
    22PTS
    Allen Crabbe
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    6ASTS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 106-105OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    29PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    E. Davis
    15RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 08 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 112-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    11ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 12 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    W 127-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    27PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Russell
    9ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    R. Hollis-Jefferson
    9RBS
    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 144-127

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Russell
    32PTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    D. Russell
    7ASTS
    D'Angelo Russell
    E. Davis
    10RBS
    Ed Davis
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 19 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 28 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 29 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    5:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 04 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 06 United Center, Chicago, IL
    3:30pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 07 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 09 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 16 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 18 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 31 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 02 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 11 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 13 Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YES, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 23 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 02 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 09 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 13 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Mar 16 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 17 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    9:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 19 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    10:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 22 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 25 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    10:00pmET
    YES, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 28 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YESWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 06 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    5:00pmET
    YES, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 07 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    5:00pmET
    YESWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP