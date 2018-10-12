Nets vs. Timberwolves: Dinwiddie One of NBA's Top Bench Scorers

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night, and there's a little uncertainty about who the Nets will be seeing on the final game of their four-game road trip.

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler drama appears to have come to a conclusion with reports of a trade this weekend sending Butler to Philadelphia for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a draft pick.

The Nets are familiar from seeing Saric and Covington four times a year, including just a week ago at Barclays Center. But it's possible neither they, nor Butler, will be in uniform for Minnesota on Monday night with formalities of the deal still to be finalized.

"I look at it they added two good players in Saric and Covington," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "They got some shooting. You never know how these things work out. We've got to do some work with our scouting. Their lineups have changed a little bit."

DINWIDDIE OFF THE BENCH

Spencer Dinwiddie had 14 points and six assists against Golden State Saturday night, his 12th double-figure scoring game in 13 games this season, all off the bench. His 13.9 points per game off the bench is ranked fifth in the NBA, and he's also averaging 4.2 assists.

Dinwiddie had a season-high eight assists against Philadelphia on Nov. 4 and a season-high 25 points against Detroit on Oct. 31.

SEASON HIGH FOR HARRIS

Joe Harris scored a season-high 24 points against the Warriors on Saturday, the second-highest scoring game of his career, in just 21 minutes. Harris shot 9-of-12 overall and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. He made a 3-pointer for the 28th straight time, tying Jason Kidd and Allen Crabbe for the second-longest streak in Nets history, behind only Joe Johnson and his string of 37 straight games.

Harris leads all NBA players with a 57.8 3-point shooting percentage and is second in effective field goal percentage (72.7).

"Joe struggled a little last night in Denver," said Atkinson. "I thought it was a good comeback game for him. He was moving well, driving closeouts. He was our best player tonight. He's in a nice niche right now as a player."

ABOUT THE WOLVES

Minnesota has started 4-9, ranking last in the league in defensive rating (114.3) while allowing some of the highest shooting percentages in the league both overall (26th, 47.4) and from 3-point range (26th, 37.7), though the Wolves are third in steals (9.2) Their offensive rankings are in the middle of the league, but Butler (21.3 ppg) has been their leading scorer. Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.