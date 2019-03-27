A ROOKIE RISES IN BROOKLYN Forward Rodions Kurucs has exceeded expectations and played a key role in the Nets' season

It's been some kind of year for Rodions Kurucs.

This time in 2018, the 21-year-old from Latvia was harboring NBA dreams while playing limited minutes in Barcelona, looking at a basketball future that offered both promise and uncertainty. Fast forward to 2019 and the stretch run of an NBA season, where Kurucs found himself in the starting lineup for a Brooklyn Nets team chasing the playoffs.

"I've thought about before a little bit, just thinking I've worked hard for it," said Kurucs. "I've always stayed focused. Keep working every day, even if I didn't play in Barcelona. Just work, work, work. Just took my opportunity to go to the draft. You never know what would happen next year with Barcelona. I got the opportunity and came here."

The Nets nabbed Kurucs with the 40th pick in last June's draft, seeing a multi-positional forward with perimeter skills and range ... plus plenty of room to grow.

It took just a few days of training camp for Nets coach Kenny Atkinson to realize he had something more than he expected with Kurucs. The combination of the rookie's athleticism and relentless style jumped out and made an impression.

"He basically came out of nowhere," said Atkinson. "We expected him to spend a lot of time on Long Island with our G League team. From Day 1, he made his mark. It was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ Fearless, much more athletic than we thought. That was what really surprised me, how athletic he is, how long he is, how fast he is. Obviously, he’s a skilled player. And I just repeat fearless. He does not shy away from contact. He’s aggressive to the rim, he’s aggressive defensively. I always joke that I think he must have grown up in a tough neighborhood in Latvia. He comes from somewhere where they breed toughness because he’s a tough character."

Nets fans got a surprisingly early look at those attributes at the beginning of what has been a twisty season for the rookie. Early season frontcourt injuries necessitated some playing time for Kurucs in the season's first week, where his energy and nose for the basketball jumped off the court.

He was out of the rotation for much of November, until a dynamic showing off the bench in early December sparked a comeback against the Cavaliers. By the end of that week, he was in the rotation. A week later, he was starting, with all of this happening in the early stages of the stretch in which the Nets turned their season around in winning 22 of 33 games.

"Rodi's extremely important for us." Spencer Dinwiddie

"Rodi's extremely important for us," said Spencer Dinwiddie. "His energy and his spark are a different dynamic than anybody else brings to this team. In that manner, he's extremely special. Obviously he gets out in transition and runs and does those things. He's going to continue to get better and better with more minutes and then also with maturation in general."

That propelled Kurucs to a spot in the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend. And then, in Brooklyn's first game back after the break, Kurucs — who had missed the last game before the break with a sore shoulder — received his first DNP since early December. Teammates had been out with injuries, and now they were back, and he understood the landscape.