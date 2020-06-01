Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of June 1

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

10:00 AM: Nets 122, Hawks 112

December 21, 2019 (YES)

The Nets wiped out Atlanta’s 18-point, third-quarter lead and pulled away down the stretch at Barclays Center. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 39 points on 13-for-27 shooting, plus 11-for-12 from the free throw line, with six assists and six rebounds. Garrett Temple scored 25 points and DeAndre Jordan had a double-double with 12 points and 20 rebounds, plus six assists.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

7:00 PM: YES We’re Here (YES)

Michael Grady catches up with several Nets players, including Nicolas Claxton, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Chris Chiozza, and Dzanen Musa.

7:30 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

8:00 PM: Nets 123, Kings 121

March 19, 2019 (YES)

Relive an epic comeback in this instant classic from Sacramento. Trailing by as many as 28 points and down 25 entering the fourth quarter, the Nets rallied for the win behind 44 points from D’Angelo Russell, with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scoring the game-winner in the final seconds.

10:00 PM: Road Trippin’ with guest Jared Dudley (YES)

NBA veteran Jared Dudley moved on to the Lakers after one season in Brooklyn, but he catches up with YES Network analyst Richard Jefferson on this week’s edition of Road Trippin’

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

12:00 AM: Encore — Nets 123, Kings 121; March 19, 2019 (YES)

8:30 AM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

9:00 AM: Nets 117, Heat 113

January 10, 2020 (YES)

Caris LeVert teamed with Spencer Dinwiddie to lead Brooklyn’s fourth-quarter comeback, knocking down the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to go. Dinwiddie had 26 points and 14 assists, and Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

11:00 AM: Encore — Nets 123, Kings 121: March 19, 2019 (YES)

1:00 PM: Nets 108, Hawks 86

January 12, 2020 (YES)

In his return after missing two months with a shoulder injury, Kyrie Irving made 10-of-11 shots in scoring 21 points in a rout of Atlanta. The Nets shot 53.2 percent as a team with six players scoring in double-figures.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

10:00 AM: Nets 121, Pistons 111

January 25, 2020 (YES)

Kyrie Irving scored 45 points in this overtime win or the Nets, who also got 20 points and 15 rebounds from Jarrett Allen. Irving shot 5-of-7 from 3-point range and had seven assists and six rebounds.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

10:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

11:00 AM: Nets 125, Pistons 115

January 29, 2020 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn’s game-breaking 12-2 run early in the fourth quarter and finished with 28 points in the win. Taurean Prince had 22 points and Kyrie Irving scored 20.

10:00 PM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Jared Dudley (YES)

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

2:00 AM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Jared Dudley (YES)

4:00 PM: Encore — Nets 123, Kings 121; March 19, 2019 (YES)

10:00 PM: Nets 133, Bulls 118

January 31, 2020 (YES)

Kyrie Irving scored 54 points, the second-highest total in franchise history, and his second 50-point game of the season. Irving’s 27 first-half points came on perfect 10-of-10 shoot, including all four of his 3-point attempts.