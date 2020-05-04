Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of May 4

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

10:00 AM: Nets 133, Bulls 118

January 31, 2020 (YES)

Kyrie Irving posts his second 50-point game as a Net, going for 54 against Chicago, one week after putting up 45 against Detroit. Irving makes 19-of-23 shots, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range, as the Nets score 73 points in the first half on the way to a 133-118 win. Spencer Dinwiddie scores 20 points with seven assists.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

7:00 PM: YES We’re Here (YES)

Sarah Kustok catches up with Nets forward Wilson Chandler, plus part two of a chat with Nets radio analyst Tim Capstraw.

7:30 PM: Nets 98, Raptors 97

May 4, 2007 (YES)

The Nets clinch their final playoff series win of the Jason Kidd era, upsetting the third-seeded Raptors in the first round. Richard Jefferson lead the Nets with 24 points, scores the go-ahead basket with 8.3 seconds left, and seals the win with a steal at the other end on Toronto’s final possession.

9:30 PM: Nets 119, Suns 97

February 3, 2020 (YES)

After returning from injury in early January, Caris LeVert breaks out with this 29-point show in a 119-97 rout of Phoenix at Barclays Center. This is the game that serves as the launch pad for the rest of LeVert’s season, in which he averages 24.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range over Brooklyn’s final 16 games before the hiatus, including his epic 51-point performance in Boston.

11:30 PM: Nets Magazine

THURSDAY, MAY 7

1:30 AM: The Doctor (NBATV)

A definitive look at the career of Nets legend and Hall of Famer Julius Erving. Dr. J won the ABA MVP award in all three of his seasons with the Nets, leading the team to two ABA titles.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

12:00 AM: Encore — Nets 98, Raptors 97; May 4, 2007 (YES)