James Harden Delivers an Assist to Haiti

In the heart of the NBA season, James Harden is reaching out to assist off the court.

Through his Impact13 Foundation and with the assist of generous sponsors, Harden’s initiative in Haiti includes a new basketball court and a significant collection of essential supplies for everyday life.

“Haiti is one of the poorest places in the world, so we wanted to see if we could impact and put our footprints on the people over there,” said Harden. “We just tried to give as much as we can to those kids because they need it, they deserve it, and we can be helpful in that way.”

Among the thousands of items were backpacks, socks, shoes, water bottles and basketballs from adidas, deodorant, body wash and lotion from Art of Sport, and personal hygiene products from Gopuff.

A new basketball court featuring the work of local artist Olivier A. Ganthier was also built in a partnership between Harden and Foundation Barbancourt.

Earlier this season, Harden made a surprise visit to the launching of the newly named Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy presented by adidas, with the 130 youth players in attendance all receiving a t-shirt and a ticket to a Nets game.

While the Nets were in Los Angeles in December, Harden visited his high school, Artesia, and announced several initiatives to support the school through his Impact13 Foundation, including the refurbishment of weight rooms, locker rooms, and an indoor basketball court; a $10,000 donation to support scholarships for deserving Artesia graduates; and his continuing sponsorship of the school’s boys’ and girls’ basketball programs via adidas.

“That’s why I’m here. I feel like that’s my purpose. On the court, things are great and off the court I’m able to do things whenever I want, however I want for the most part,” said Harden. “To spread that love and let people know that are struggling that there is somebody out there that has your back and is willing to help, I feel like that’s very important to me.”