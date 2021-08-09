Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Cameron Thomas Scores 17 in Loss to Memphis

Cameron Thomas led the Brooklyn Nets with 17 points as they opened the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with a 91-84 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Thomas was Brooklyn’s top draft pick, selected 27th overall after leading the SEC in scoring as a freshman at LSU.

“My first pro game,” said Thomas. “I didn't play in the G League like some of these guys or play in the pros. You know, this is my first pro game, so I'm just getting a feel for everything, came off the bench. So I just had to get a rhythm, get a flow for everything. Once I got a nice rhythm, I felt like I was pretty, you know, just basketball from there on.”

The Nets did opt for a more experienced group to start the game, with both Thomas and No. 29 pick Day’Ron Sharpe — who had eight rebounds in 15 minutes — coming off the bench.

Alize Johnson and Reggie Perry, who were both with Brooklyn last season, were joined by NBA veterans Brandon Knight and Quinndary Weatherspoon in the starting lineup, plus undrafted rookie David Duke.

Weatherspoon was second in scoring with 15 points, Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Perry grabbed 12 boards.

The Nets fell behind by 16 points in the second quarter but were within 61-59 going into the fourth. Thomas scored 10 points in the fourth quarter with his 3-pointer beating the shot clock buzzer to put the Nets up 77-76 with 3:27 remaining in the game before Memphis answered with an 8-0 run however to take control of the game.

“I just want to come in and learn as much as possible so I can contribute right away, whether that’s right away or later in the season — whenever my name is called,” said Thomas. “So I just want to learn from those guys and have them coach them up and teach me as much as they can so I can have the ability to contribute whenever my name is called. So hopefully it’s at the beginning of the year, but if it’s later, I just want to do my job to be ready.”