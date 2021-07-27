Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's Top 5 Games

In his second season in Brooklyn, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot averaged 6.4 points in 18.1 minutes per game.

Here’s a look at Luwawu-Cabarrot’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

December 28 vs. Grizzlies

Luwawu-Cabarrot scored a season-high 21 points with six assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

January 3 vs. Wizards

Luwawu-Cabarrot made 4-of-5 3-point attempts in scoring 14 points with four rebounds.

January 29 at Thunder

In a 147-125 win in Oklahoma City, Luwawu-Cabarrot made 4-of-8 3-pointers and scored 13 points with five rebounds and three assists.

February 18 at Lakers

Luwawu-Cabarrot made 5-of-8 3-pointers and scored 15 points with three assists and two steals in a 109-98 win in Los Angeles.

March 23 at Trail Blazers

In a 116-112 win over Portland, Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 11 points with four rebounds and three assists.