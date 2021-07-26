Alize Johnson's Top 5 Games

Alize Johnson joined the Nets in late March and gave Brooklyn a spirited presence off the bench at the forward position. He appeared in 18 games and shot 58.8 percent, averaging 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game.

Here’s a look at Johnson’s top three performances of the year, in chronological order:

March 24 at Jazz

In his Nets debut, Johnson made a major impression with 23 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 11-of-15.

April 5 vs. Knicks

Johnson gave the Nets an early spark with eight second-quarter points and finished with 12 points on 7-of-10 shooting and seven rebounds in a 114-112 win.

April 29 at Pacers

In a 130-113 win over Indiana, Johnson delivered an epic performance with 20 points and 21 rebounds. He shot 7-of-12 overall and added three assists and two blocks.