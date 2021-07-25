Mike James' Top 5 Games

Mike James joined the Nets in late April after playing in Russia and immediately jumped into the rotation to shore up the point guard spot while James Harden was sidelined. In 13 games, he averaged 7.7 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Here’s a look at James’ top three performances of the year, in chronological order:

April 27 at Raptors

In just his third game with the Nets, James came through in crunch time of a 116-103 win. He played the entire fourth quarter, scoring all 11 of his points on 4-of-5 shooting and notching six of his eight assists.

May 12 vs. Spurs

With Kyrie Irving out and James Harden coming off the bench in his first game back, James got the start and scored 12 points and had five assists in a 128-116 win over San Antonio.

May 16 vs. Cavaliers

In the regular season-finale, James had 14 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in a 123-109 win. Ironically, the assist total is absent James’ transition set-up as he tossed the ball off the backboard to Kevin Durant to cap Brooklyn’s highlight play of the year.