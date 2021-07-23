Nic Claxton's Top 5 Games

After playing just 15 games as a rookie and getting a late start on his second NBA season, Nic Claxton quickly made an impact after making his season debut on Feb. 23. The 6-foot-11 center immediately elevated Brooklyn’s defense with his combination of rim protection and the ability to guard on the perimeter as well and nullify pick and rolls. Claxton shot 62.1 percent while averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game.

Here’s a look at Claxton’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

March 1 at Spurs

It was just Claxton’s fourth game of the season when he went for 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting with three blocks and three rebounds in Brooklyn’s 124-113 win in San Antonio.

March 3 at Rockets

In a quick follow-up, Claxton continued to look sharp in Texas two nights later in a 132-114 win in Houston. He finished with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds.

March 21 vs. Wizards

In a 113-106 win over Washington, Claxton had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with three blocks and three rebounds.

March 23 at Trail Blazers

Claxton had 16 points, nine rebounds, and a block in a 116-112 win in Portland, making 8-of-10 shots.

May 12 vs. Spurs

With 18 points in a 128-116 win over San Antonio, Claxton notched a career-high on 7-of-8 shooting and added five rebounds.