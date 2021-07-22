Landry Shamet's Top 5 Games

In his first season in Brooklyn, Landry Shamet played his part for the NBA’s No. 2 3-point shooting team by connecting on 38.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Here’s a look at Shamet’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

February 6 at Sixers

Shamet had 22 points in this win in Philadelphia, making 5-of-13 3-pointers and shooting 7-of-17 overall with three rebounds and three assists.

March 11 vs. Celtics

In a 121-109 win over Boston, Shamet scored all 18 of his points from 3-point range, making 6-of-9. He added four rebounds and two assists.

April 18 at Heat

Shamet scored a career-high 30 points against Miami, making a season-high seven 3-pointers and shooting 10-for-15 overall with three assists.

April 20 at Pelicans

Shamet had a career-high eight assists while scoring 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting in a 134-129 win against New Orleans.

May 12 vs. Spurs

Shamet made 5-of-7 3-pointers and shot 7-of-9 overall while scoring 21 points in a 128-115 win over San Antonio.