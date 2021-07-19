Bruce Brown's Top 5 Games

In his first season in Brooklyn, guard Bruce Brown played a unique and vital role for the Nets. Brown’s offensive production took off when the Nets began utilizing him as a screener in the pick-and-roll and he went on to average 8.8 points in 22.3 minutes per game with a career-high 55.6 field goal percentage, the second-highest in the NBA this past season among players 6-foot-4 or under. The physicality and athleticism that made Brown an effective finisher was part of the defensive identity he established over his first two NBA seasons and brought to Brooklyn. It also made him an effective rebounder. Brown averaged 5.4 rebounds per game, but his rate of 8.7 rebounds per 36 minutes was the second-highest among players 6-4 or less behind only Russell Westbrook.

Here’s a look at Brown’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

January 13 at Knicks

With the Nets shorthanded as the trade for James Harden took shape, Brown came through with 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in this 116-109 win.

February 23 vs. Kings

Brown scored a career-high 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, with four rebounds and two assists in a 127-118 win.

March 1 at Spurs

As the Nets picked up their first regular season win in San Antonio since 2002, Brown had 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, with three steals in a 124-113 win.

April 21 at Raptors

Brown matched his career high with 14 rebounds and scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting in a loss in Toronto.

May 15 vs. Bulls

Brown put up his third straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 105-91 win, shooting 8-of-13 with three assists and two steals.