Brooklyn Nets Draft Prospect: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Ahead of the July 29 NBA Draft, we’re taking a look at potential Brooklyn Nets draft picks with players that have been projected for the Nets through mock drafts. Analysis of individual players has been drawn and summarized from these external media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Brooklyn Nets.

A sophomore out of Villanova, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is by far the prospect linked most often and most prominently to the Nets in mock drafts.

SAYS WHO?

CBS SPORTS projected Robinson-Earl to the Nets in multiple iterations of its mock draft, while both THE ATHLETIC and THE RINGER saw him as a Nets pick in mock drafts published in June. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED liked Robinson-Earl to Brooklyn as well in its first mock draft following the draft lottery, but unlike the others that listed him as a first-round selection, SI projected Robinson-Earl for the second of Brooklyn’s three second-round picks, No. 49.

SO, WHO IS HE?

The links to the Nets might be the most consistent thing about Robinson-Earl’s draft projections. He’s all over the boards, with THE RINGER pegging him at No. 26 in its prospect rankings while ESPN has him at No. 60. A 6-foot-9 forward, Robinson-Earl was a five-star, consensus top 20 national recruit coming out of IMG Academy two years ago. His father, Lester Earl, was rated even higher 25 years ago before playing one season at LSU and then transferring to Kansas to play for Roy Williams, arriving the season after Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn. Robinson-Earl opted for Villanova over both Kansas and North Carolina.

WHAT’S HE DONE?

Robinson-Earl was the Big East Co-Player of the Year last season after averaging 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He was the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2019-20 and a McDonald’s All-American the year before that. He’s played with USA Basketball on U-18 and U-19 teams, winning gold medals at the FIBA Americas Championship in 2018 and the World Cup in 2019.

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Robinson-Earl’s game is considered solid across the board with strong defensive skills and the ability to guard multiple positions. On the offensive end, he’s active off the ball with strong court vision and basketball IQ, a good passer and rebounder.