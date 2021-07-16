Jeff Green's Top 5 Games

Veteran Jeff Green ended up as a crucial addition for the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets, a stabilizing force both on and off the court. Green was second on the team in games played with 68 and third in minutes played while playing both forward and center. He averaged 11.0 points while putting up career highs in shooting percentage (49.2) and 3-point percentage (41.2).

Here’s a look at Green’s top five performances of the year, in chronological order:

January 31 at Wizards

Green put up his highest-scoring game of the regular season in this 149-146 loss, with 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

February 16 at Suns

In a 128-124 comeback win after trailing by 24 points, Green made a big impact with 18 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. He shot 50 percent overall (7-of-14) and from 3-point range (2-of-4).

March 15 vs. Knicks

Green made 8-of-11 shots in this 117-112 win, including both of his 3-point attempts, while finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

April 1 vs. Hornets

In a 111-89 win, Green had 21 points with five 3-pointers, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

June 15 vs. Bucks

In the Game 5 playoff win over Milwaukee, Green had his best night of the season in scoring 27 points while shooting 7-of-8 from 3-point range and 8-of-11 overall.