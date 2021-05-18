Stat Survey: Kyrie Irving Joins 50/40/90 Club

With the regular season concluded, a final look at notable statistics and league rankings for the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving finished the season shooting 50.6 percent overall, 40.2 percent from 3-point range, and 92.2 percent from the free throw line, becoming the ninth player in NBA history to hit those 50/40/90 benchmarks in a single season, along with his teammate Kevin Durant (2012-13) and Nets coach Steve Nash, who accomplished the feat four times. He is the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 25.0 points per game with 50/40/90 shooting splits. Irving’s free throw percentage ranked fourth in the NBA and he closed the season making 96 of his final 99 free throws over his last 25 games. Irving averaged 26.9 points, ninth in the league, and his 119.4 offensive rating was sixth. Irving has the 11th-highest career scoring average among active players (22.84).

Kevin Durant fell just shy of joining Irving in the 50/40/90 club for this season and becoming the third player ever to do so twice. Durant shot 53.7 percent overall, 45.0 percent from 3-point range, and 88.2 percent from the free throw line. Durant’s 3-point percentage was a career high and ranked seventh in the NBA this season. While he didn’t qualify for the official scoring leaders after playing 35 games, Durant’s scoring average of 26.9 points would have matched Irving for ninth in the league. Durant ranks third among active players in total points and 26th all-time with 23,883 and first in scoring average (27.02).

Joe Harris led the NBA in 3-point percentage for the second time in three seasons, this time with a 47.5 percentage, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to lead the league in 3-point percentage multiple times. He was sixth in total 3-pointers made (211), the second-highest single-season total in franchise history. Harris also holds the fourth (183, 2018-19) and fifth (172, 2019-20) places on that list. He’ll enter the 2021-22 season with 801 career 3-pointers as a Net, 12 shy of matching Jason Kidd’s franchise record of 813. Harris is also fourth all time in career 3-point percentage (43.77) a shade ahead of Nets legend Drazen Petrovic (43.74). Over the last three seasons combined, Harris leads all NBA players with a 45.8 3-point percentage (566-for-1236). Harris also finished the season fifth in effective field goal percentage (65.4).

James Harden finished the season with 32 double-doubles, 14th in the league, and 12 triple-doubles, third in the league, in just 44 games. Harden’s 12 triple-doubles matched Jason Kidd’s franchise single-season record. Harden is eighth all-time in triple-doubles with 58, one behind Larry Bird. Though he did not qualify among the league leaders, Harden’s average of 10.8 assists per game would have been second in the league. Harden finished eighth in free throws made per game (6.3) and seventh in free throws attempted per game (7.3) while shooting 86.1 percent. Harden has the third-highest career scoring average among active players (25.14).

DeAndre Jordan led the league in effective field goal percentage (76.3) and true shooting percentage (73.6). Jordan is the NBA’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (67.39) and among active players is second in total rebounds (9,878) and fourth in blocks (1,467).

Blake Griffin finished tied for the league lead with 22 charges drawn. Griffin has the 13th highest career scoring average among active players (20.93).

The Brooklyn Nets set an NBA record for offensive rating in scoring 117.3 points per 100 possessions and were second in the league with 118.6 points per game.

Brooklyn finished first in field goal percentage (49.4) and effective field goal percentage (57.5), second in 3-point percentage (39.2), seventh in 3-pointers made per game (14.2) and 12th in 3-pointers attempted per game (36.1).

The Nets were fifth in free throws made per game (18.1), sixth in free throw percentage (80.4), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (22.5).





Brooklyn was seventh in the NBA with a franchise-record 26.8 assists per game. In closing the season with 35 assists against Cleveland, the Nets finished with a franchise record of 27 games with at least 30 assists in a game. The previous record was 23 such games during the 1984-85 season.

The Nets completed their schedule against Western Conference teams this season with a 22-8 record and a .733 winning percentage. Those are franchise records for wins and winning percentage against the Western Conference and it was the best record in the NBA this season against the Western Conference.

Brooklyn completed its road schedule this season with a 20-16 record and a .556 winning percentage, the second highest road winning percentage in franchise history behind the .561 percentage (23-18) of the 2012-13 season.

The Nets finished with a 28-8 record at Barclays Center, the NBA’s third-best home record for the season.

Brooklyn’s 48 wins were the fourth-most in franchise history behind four 49-win seasons and the 52-win season of 2001-02. With those 48 wins coming in a shortened 72-game season, the Nets finished a franchise-record 24 games over .500 with a 48-24 record for a franchise-record .667 winning percentage.

The Nets set single-season franchise records for games with 130 points (13) and 120 points (34) and were 31-3 when scoring at least 120 points.

Brooklyn was sixth in fast break points (14.3) and 11th in points in the paint (49.2).



The Nets were second in the NBA in isolation possessions per game (10.9), isolation points per game (11.4), and points per isolation possession (1.05).

Brooklyn led the NBA in clutch wins and was third in clutch games played (40) and winning percentage (.675). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

The Nets used 37 different starting lineups, with 19 different players starting a game, and 27 players appearing in a game for the Nets this season, all franchise records.