Stat Survey: Kyrie Irving Top 10 in NBA Scoring

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

Kyrie Irving is seventh in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.4 points per game, and fifth in offensive rating (118.9). Irving is also fourth in free throw percentage (92.3). Over his last 21 games, Irving has made 88-of-90 free throw attempts (97.7 percent). Irving has the 11th-highest career scoring average among active players (22.8). Irving’s 45-point game against Dallas on Thursday was his eighth 40-point game as a Net, tying John Williamson for the second-most 40-point games in franchise history. Vince Carter is atop that list with 17.

Kevin Durant is fourth in the NBA in shooting a career-high 46.7 percent from 3-point range. Durant’s 53.8 field goal percentage is also a career high. While he doesn’t qualify for the official leaders, Durant’s scoring average of 28.0 points per game would rank seventh. This week, Durant moved past Charles Barkley on the all-time NBA scoring list and now ranks 26th with 23,780 career points. Allen Iverson (24,368) is next on the list. Durant ranks third among active players in total points and first in scoring average (27.05).

Joe Harris leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 47.8 percent for the season. Harris is also fifth in total 3-point field goals made (207) which is the second highest single-season total in franchise history. Harris also holds the fourth (183, 2018-19) and fifth (172, 2019-20) places on that list. Harris is second in franchise history in 3-pointers made (797) behind Jason Kidd (813). He is also fourth all time in career 3-point percentage (43.82) a shade ahead of Nets legend Drazen Petrovic (43.74). Harris ranks seventh in effective field goal percentage (65.8).

James Harden is 13th in the NBA with 31 double-doubles and third with 12 triple-doubles. Though he no longer qualifies among the league leaders after missing Brooklyn’s last 16 games, Harden’s 10.9 assists per game would be second in the league. Harden is seventh in free throws made per game (6.5) and attempted per game (7.5) while shooting 87.0 percent. Harden has the third-highest career scoring average among active players (25.2).

DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in effective field goal percentage (76.3) and true shooting percentage (73.6). Jordan is the NBA’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (67.4) and among active players is second in total rebounds (9,875) and fourth in blocks (1,467).

The Brooklyn Nets are first in the NBA in offensive rating (116.9) and second in points per game (118.5), while playing the NBA’s 10th-fastest pace (100.47).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (49.1) and effective field goal percentage (57.1), fifth in 3-point percentage (38.9), seventh in 3-pointers made per game (14.2) and 10th in 3-pointers attempted per game (36.5).

The Nets are fifth in free throws made per game (18.2), sixth in free throw percentage (80.8), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (22.5).

Brooklyn is eighth in assists per game (26.5). With at least 30 assists in 24 games, the Nets have set a new single-season franchise record.

The Nets are second in the league in clutch games played (39), first in clutch wins (26), and third in winning percentage in clutch games (.667). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

Brooklyn is fifth in fast break points (14.2) and 10th in points in the paint (49.1).

The Nets are second in the NBA in isolation possessions per game (11.2) isolation points per game (12.0), and points per isolation possession (1.05).

Brooklyn has used 35 different starting lineups, with 18 different players starting a game, and 27 players have appeared in a game for the Nets this season, all franchise records.

The Nets have set single-season franchise records for games with 130 points (13) and 120 points (30). They are 28-3 when scoring at least 120 points.