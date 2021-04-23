Stat Survey: Brooklyn Nets have NBA's No. 2 Offense

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

The Brooklyn Nets are second in the NBA in points per game (118.8) and offensive rating (117.2), while playing the NBA’s 11th-fastest pace (100.33).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (49.4) and effective field goal percentage (57.5), fourth in 3-point percentage (38.9), sixth in 3-pointers made per game (14.1) and 10th in 3-pointers attempted per game (36.3).

The Nets are sixth in free throws made per game (18.1), sixth in free throw percentage (80.3), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (22.5).

Brooklyn is sixth in assists per game (26.7) and 10th in blocks per game (5.2).

The Nets are second in the league in clutch games played (34), first in clutch wins (24), and second in winning percentage in clutch games (.706). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

Brooklyn is fifth in fast break points (14.3) and ninth in points in the paint (49.7).

The Nets are first in the NBA in isolation possessions per game (11.4) and are second in isolation points per game (11.9), and points per isolation possession (1.05).

Joe Harris is second in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 48.2 percent for the season. Harris is also fifth in total 3-point field goals made (186), which is the third-highest single-season total in franchise history. Harris also holds the fourth (183, 2018-19) and fifth (172, 2019-20) places on that list. He is second in franchise history in 3-pointers made (776) behind Jason Kidd (813). At his current pace of 3.2 3-pointers per game, Harris would make 41 more 3-pointers this season, which would give him 817 as a Net and put him atop the franchise list. Harris is also third all time in career 3-point percentage (43.79) a shade ahead of Nets legend Drazen Petrovic (43.74). Harris ranks fifth in effective field goal percentage (66.8).

Kyrie Irving is seventh in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.4 points per game, and fourth in offensive rating (120.3). Irving is also seventh in free throw percentage (91.6). Irving has made 59 of his last 60 free throws over his last 14 games.

James Harden leads the league with 10.9 assists per game and is second with 37.1 minutes per game. He is second in assist percentage (43.9). Harden is seventh in free throws made per game (6.5) and attempted per game (7.5) while shooting 87.0 percent. Harden is 10th in the league with 31 double-doubles and is third with 12 triple-doubles.

DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in effective field goal percentage (78.3) and true shooting percentage (75.5).