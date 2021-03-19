Stat Survey: James Harden Has a Triple-Double Festival

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

James Harden is fourth in the league with 28 double-doubles and is tied for second with 11 triple-doubles. Harden is one triple-double shy of Jason Kidd’s single-season franchise record of 12. He is eighth all-time with 57 career triple-doubles, two behind Larry Bird. His 40-point triple-double against Indiana on Wednesday was the second in franchise history (Vince Carter, 2007). On Wednesday, Harden became the first player in franchise history to record at least 35 points and 15 assists in a game. On Monday, Harden became the first player in franchise history to record at least 15 points, rebounds, and assists in a single game. Harden has 17 20-point, points/assists double-doubles this season in 27 games as a Net, fourth in franchise history for a single season, behind Kenny Anderson (21, 1993-94), Stephon Marbury (19, 1999-00), and Micheal Ray Richardson (18, 1984-85).

Harden leads the league with 11.2 assists per game and 38.0 minutes per game. He is third in assist percentage (43.8). Harden is eighth in free throws made per game (6.3) and 10th in free throws attempted per game (7.2) while shooting 87.4 percent.

Kyrie Irving leads the NBA in offensive rating (121.5) and is eighth in points per game (27.6) while scoring at a career-high rate.

Joe Harris is second in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 50.0 percent for the season. Harris is also fourth in total 3-point field goals made (139) and sixth in offensive rating (119.0). He ranks third in effective field goal percentage (69.3) and fifth in true shooting percentage (69.6).

DeAndre Jordan is first in both effective field goal percentage (76.7) and true shooting percentage (74.0).

The Brooklyn Nets lead in the NBA in points per game (120.6) and offensive rating (118.0), while playing the NBA’s 11th-fastest pace (100.88).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (50.1) and effective field goal percentage (58.6), second in 3-point percentage (40.4), fourth in 3-pointers made per game (15.0) and ninth in 3-pointers attempted per game (37.0). Brooklyn scores 37.2 percent of its points on 3-pointers, the fifth-highest rate in the NBA.

The Nets are fourth in free throws made per game (18.2), seventh in free throw percentage (80.0), and eighth in free throws attempted per game (22.8).

Brooklyn is fourth in assists per game (26.9) and eighth in blocks per game (5.3).

The Nets are second in the league in clutch games played (24), first in clutch wins (17), and fourth in winning percentage in clutch games (.708). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

Brooklyn is 10th in fast break points (14.0) and points in the paint (48.7).

The Nets lead the NBA in isolation possessions per game (11.5), isolation points per game (12.8), and points per isolation possession (1.11).