Stat Survey: Joe Harris Leads NBA in 3-Point Percentage

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

Joe Harris has moved into first place in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 50.7 percent for the season after shooting 62.5 percent on the first four games of Brooklyn’s West Coast trip. Harris is also fourth in total 3-point field goals made (104), and eighth in offensive rating (119.5). He ranks third in effective field goal percentage (69.4) and fourth in true shooting percentage (69.7). Harris has also moved up to fifth in NBA history in 3-point percentage (43.6) and is second among active players behind only Seth Curry. He’s also now first in franchise history in shooting 44.0 percent from 3-point range as a Net, and he’s moved up to second in franchise history in total 3-pointers made with 694, passing Kerry Kittles and trailing only Jason Kidd (813). On Thursday night against the Lakers, Harris made his 100th 3-pointer of the season in his 31st game, the fastest any Net has gotten to 100 in a season. He already has three of the top 10 seasons in franchise history for total 3-pointers made.

James Harden leads the league with 11.3 assists per game. Harden is ninth in free throws made per game (6.2) and 10th in free throws attempted per game (6.9) while shooting 89.5 percent. He leads the league with 19 points/assists double-doubles.

Kyrie Irving is second in offensive rating (121.7), and 11th in in free throw percentage (89.9). Irving leads the league in points per possession on isolation possessions (1.29), with Kevin Durant and Harden tied for second (1.25).

DeAndre Jordan is first in both effective field goal percentage (79.3) and true shooting percentage (76.3).

The Brooklyn Nets lead in the NBA in points per game (121.4), and offensive rating (117.9), while playing the NBA’s eighth-fastest pace (101.44).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (50.2) and effective field goal percentage (58.9), second in 3-point percentage (40.9), fourth in 3-pointers made per game (15.2) and ninth in 3-pointers attempted per game (37.1).

The Nets are fifth in free throws made per game (18.6), sixth free throw percentage (81.7), and ninth in free throws attempted per game (22.7).

Brooklyn is fourth in assists per game (27.0) and seventh in blocks per game (5.6).

The Nets are second in the league in clutch games played (17) and are fourth in clutch wins (10). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

Brooklyn is ninth in fast break points (14.1).