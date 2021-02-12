Stat Survey: Kyrie Irving No. 3 in Free Throw Percentage

Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey.

Kyrie Irving is third in the NBA in free throw percentage (95.0), having made 76-of-80 free throws this season. In Wednesday’s win over Indiana, Irving was a perfect 17-for-17 from the line, tied for second in franchise history for the most free throws made in a game without a miss (Deron Williams, 21-of-21, March 4, 2012).

While he’s averaging 29.9 points per game, Kevin Durant doesn’t currently qualify among the league leaders for averages and rates. But despite missing nine of Brooklyn’s 27 games, Durant is still 12th in total free throws made (123) and 15th in total free throws attempted (141) while shooting 87.2 percent from the line.

DeAndre Jordan is first in both effective field goal percentage (78.6) and true shooting percentage (76.0).

Joe Harris is not far behind Jordan in those rankings, sitting third in effective field goal percentage (67.4) and seventh in true shooting percentage (67.7). Harris is also second in 3-point percentage (49.2), fourth in total 3-point field goals made (89), and first in catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage (54.1) among players with at least five attempts per game.

James Harden leads the league with 11.0 assists per game. Harden leads the NBA with 6.4 isolation possessions per game as a Net. Among players with at least three isolation possessions per game, Irving is first in points per possession (1.32), Durant is second (1.27), and Harden is fifth (1.18). Harden is fifth in free throws made per game (6.6) and attempted per game (7.4) while shooting 89.0 percent.

The Brooklyn Nets are second in the league in points per game (121.4) and third in offensive rating (116.5), while playing the NBA’s sixth-fastest pace (116.5).

Brooklyn is first in field goal percentage (49.6), second in effective field goal percentage (57.8), fourth in 3-point percentage (39.6), third in total 3-pointers made (390) and attempted (986), sixth in 3-pointers made per game (14.4), and 10th in 3-pointers attempted per game (36.5).

The Nets are fourth in free throws made per game (19.3) and free throw percentage (82.3), and seventh in free throws attempted per game (23.5).

Brooklyn is fourth in blocks per game (5.9) and seventh in assists per game (26.7).

The Nets have played the most clutch games in the league (16) and are fourth in clutch wins (9). A clutch game is defined as being within five points in the final five minutes.

Brooklyn is 10th in the league in points in the paint (47.9) and ninth in fast break points (14.2).