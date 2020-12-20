Brooklyn Nets Season Preview: Roster Breakdown

JARRETT ALLEN • CENTER • 6-11 • 243

LAST SEASON: 11.1 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.3 BPG, 64.9 FG%

Quick reminder: If Jarrett Allen had stuck around Austin, Texas for four seasons, he’d have been in the 2020 NBA Draft, now prepping for his rookie season. Instead, Allen has 175 NBA starts and 222 pro games on his resume at 22 years old. His third NBA season had its swings last year, with some impressive peaks. When the Nets lost Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert early in the season, Allen helped keep Brooklyn afloat by averaging 14.8 points and 11.8 rebounds over an 18-game stretch into late December. He found another level in Orlando over the summer, returning to the starting lineup after being moved to the second unit just before the NBA season was suspended in March. Allen averaged 13.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over 10 games in Orlando, looking more aggressive and assertive with the ball on the perimeter. It all added up to career highs of 11.1 points and 9.6 rebounds, with a 64.9 field goal percentage that was second in the NBA. His 8.2 win shares were also 14th in the league, and the most among Nets players.