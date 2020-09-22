Dzanan Musa: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps

After playing in just nine games as a rookie, 21-year-old Dzanan Musa made 40 appearances in year two with the Brooklyn Nets.

Injuries opened an opportunity for the 6-foot-9 swingman early in the season, and he stepped into the rotation to average 17.7 minutes over 16 games in November and December as the Nets kept their season afloat by playing well above .500 after losing Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert for two months each.

Musa played primarily for Long Island in the G League in the final month before the NBA season was suspended in March, before posting three double-figure scoring games in eight appearances through the seeding round and playoffs on the NBA Campus in Orlando.

TOP THREE GAMES

Nov. 16 at Bulls

Musa had seven rebounds, five assists, and five points in this key win at Chicago, helping the Nets halt a three-game slide after the losses of Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert at the end of a five-game road trip.

Jan. 2 at Mavericks

Musa made 6-of-7 shots in Dallas, including 2-of-3 3-pointers, while finishing with 14 points and three assists.

Aug. 11 at Magic

Musa scored a career-high 17 points with six rebounds and six assists while playing a season-high 35 minutes in this win over Orlando.

BY THE NUMBERS

19.5

Musa had the third-highest scoring average of any player to play for the Long Island Nets this season, behind all-league selection Justin Anderson and Henry Ellenson.

51.7

Musa shot 51.7 percent overall and 41.2 percent from 3-point range for Long Island.

8.2

Musa averaged 8.2 rebounds in the G League.