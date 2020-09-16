Garrett Temple: 2019-20 Brooklyn Nets Player Recaps

In his 10th NBA season, Garrett Temple made the Brooklyn Nets the ninth NBA team he has played for.

While higher profile acquisitions had the headlines last summer, the veteran guard stepped into a significant role, particularly when injuries hit the Brooklyn backcourt, with Temple moving into the starting lineup for a two-month stretch from Nov. 12 to Jan. 6.

With that group, Temple became part of Brooklyn’s most-used lineup during the 2019-20 season, with the combination of himself with Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, and Jarrett Allen appearing in 44 games for a total of 491 minutes together.

Even during that stretch, Temple continued to adapt to what the Nets needed, eventually sliding into more of a No. 2 point guard role even while starting, with his minutes staggered to play heavy minutes steadying the second unit.

With the Nets shorthanded in Orlando after the NBA restart, Temple continued to play a significant leadership role while also scoring 19 points in wins over both the Bucks and Clippers, starting all four playoff games while averaging 34.3 minutes per game.

TOP THREE GAMES

Feb. 22 at Hornets

Temple recorded his first career double-double (No. 2 came in the final game of the season against Portland) with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in 115-86 win over Charlotte. He shot 5-of-10 overall and 3-of-6 from 3-point range with three assists.

Dec. 21 vs. Hawks

Temple blistered the Hawks for the second time in less than three weeks with 25 points while shooting 10-of-19 overall and 4-of-9 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and three assists.

Dec. 4 at Hawks

Temple matched his career high with six 3-pointers made on the way to a season-high 27 points in a 130-118 win over Atlanta. He shot 10-of-16 overall, 6-of-9 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds and three assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

6.2

Temple averaged a career high in 3-point attempts, 2.7 more per game that his previous high of 3.5 per game. His 2.0 makes per game were also a career high.

10.3

Temple’s scoring average was a career high for points per game.

27.9

Temple’s minutes per game were the most in his 10 NBA seasons, and his 35 starts were tied for the third most in his career.